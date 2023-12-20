1
WTXL
Quincy
George W. Munroe Elementary, other schools in Gadsden Co. improve school grades
Ashley Engle
6:23 PM, Dec 20, 2023
Quincy
"LONG TIME COMING" - New sidewalk being built in Quincy on Ralph Strong Rd.
Ashley Engle
5:42 PM, Dec 19, 2023
Quincy
Quincy Police working to bring down burglary, break-in, theft numbers
Ashley Engle
5:05 PM, Dec 18, 2023
Quincy
Gov. DeSantis awards millions to communities; see how Big Bend benefits
Channing Frampton
2:22 PM, Dec 15, 2023
Quincy
ROAD CLOSURE: Gadsden County crews repairing Cane Creek Road Bridge
Channing Frampton
11:26 AM, Dec 14, 2023
Quincy
FDOT plans to resurface U.S. 90 in Gadsden County
Channing Frampton
1:15 PM, Dec 13, 2023
Quincy
TAKE A LOOK: Student grades improved at multiple schools in Gadsden County
Ashley Engle
1:10 PM, Dec 13, 2023
Quincy
Apartments being built in Quincy, neighbors wanting more affordable housing
Ashley Engle
5:54 PM, Dec 11, 2023
Quincy
Quincy woman claims $1M prize playing Florida scratch-off game
Channing Frampton
1:19 PM, Dec 11, 2023
Quincy
City Commissioners held hearing to investigate former QPD Chief's termination
Ashley Engle
11:47 PM, Dec 07, 2023
Quincy
Wife of man killed outside illegal internet café calls for them to be shut down
Ashley Engle
6:10 PM, Dec 07, 2023
Quincy
Quincy City Commissioners investigating why former QPD Chief was terminated
Ashley Engle
6:21 PM, Nov 29, 2023
Quincy
Quincy neighbors making effort to shop locally during the holidays
Ashley Engle
3:32 PM, Nov 24, 2023
Quincy
First responders work to keep Quincy safe, even on Thanksgiving
Ashley Engle
3:28 PM, Nov 23, 2023
Quincy
VIDEO: Quincy leaders call for investigation on town manager, QPD
Ashley Engle
6:38 PM, Nov 21, 2023
Quincy
Reading program offering free books to help Gadsden County students
Ashley Engle
6:30 PM, Nov 20, 2023
Quincy
"IT'S AN HONOR" - Quincy honors Medal of Honor Recipient with sign
Ashley Engle
5:43 PM, Nov 17, 2023
Quincy
Quincy leaders call for investigation following police chief's termination
Ashley Engle
8:58 AM, Nov 15, 2023
Quincy
SEE WHEN: Former Quincy Police Chief has a chance to respond to termination
Ashley Engle
3:48 PM, Nov 13, 2023
Quincy
Gadsden Co. Sheriff's Office collecting used tablets and phones
Ashley Engle
1:06 PM, Nov 09, 2023
Quincy
Parents in Quincy want more street lights near bus stops
Ashley Engle
6:12 PM, Nov 08, 2023
Quincy
78-year-old Lynette Halter builds and learns to fly a plane in Quincy
Ashley Engle
7:13 PM, Nov 06, 2023
Quincy
Quincy leaders launch search for new police chief
Ashley Engle
3:48 PM, Nov 02, 2023
Quincy
READ THE LETTER: Quincy Police Chief terminated from position
Channing Frampton
4:54 PM, Nov 01, 2023
Quincy
"WE NEED A SOLUTION" - Gadsden Co. extends fire contract by 180 days
Ashley Engle
6:40 PM, Oct 30, 2023
Quincy
Gadsden County Sheriff's Office set to host youth night out
Ashley Engle
6:38 PM, Oct 30, 2023
Quincy
Why dozens showed up for Gadsden County Sheriff's breast cancer walk
Ashley Engle
6:30 PM, Oct 27, 2023
Quincy
New Gadsden Co. public safety complex designed to withstand 160-mph winds
Ashley Engle
6:31 PM, Oct 24, 2023
Quincy
Champs Chance animal rescue helps hundreds of dogs in first year of operation
Ashley Engle
6:07 PM, Oct 23, 2023
Quincy
Connect with Ashley Engle, your neighborhood reporter for Quincy and Havana
Ashley Engle
8:33 AM, Oct 19, 2023
Quincy
Area leaders working to upgrade Gadsden Technical College
Ashley Engle
5:57 PM, Oct 16, 2023
Quincy
INSIDE LOOK: White Rabbit Market set to open in downtown Quincy
Ashley Engle
6:26 PM, Oct 13, 2023
Quincy
FREE SMOKE ALARMS: See how you can get one in Gadsden County
Ashley Engle
4:35 PM, Oct 12, 2023
Quincy
Gadsden County first responders reflect on Hurricane Michael 5 years later
Ashley Engle
6:41 PM, Oct 10, 2023
Quincy
SEE THE VIDEO: Suspicious driver terrifies family on Gadsden County road
Ashley Engle
6:09 PM, Oct 09, 2023
Quincy
Attempted carjacking reported in Gadsden County; sheriff's office warns drivers
Channing Frampton
3:05 PM, Oct 07, 2023
Quincy
Gadsden County helps elderly while prices rise due to inflation
Ashley Engle
5:49 PM, Sep 29, 2023
Quincy
Quincy jewelry store grateful to still be in business despite inflation
Ashley Engle
5:43 PM, Sep 28, 2023
Quincy
Big Bend Area Health Education Center plans to host community
Ashley Engle
4:56 PM, Sep 27, 2023
Homepage
Gadsden County is urging people in the community to start preparing for Idalia.
Ashley Engle
7:00 PM, Aug 28, 2023
Homepage
MOVING QUINCY FORWARD: See where new sidewalks will be placed in the city.
Ashley Engle
6:25 PM, Aug 23, 2023
Homepage
Gadsden Co. patients' social security numbers may be impacted by 'data event'
WTXL Digital Staff
10:53 AM, Aug 22, 2023
ABC 27 Streaming