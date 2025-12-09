Gadsden County seniors seek answers after elderly affairs director's sudden removal

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County commissioners will hold a special meeting Thursday to release findings from an investigation into the Elderly Affairs Department, following weeks of concern from seniors over the reassignment of former director LaToya Fryson.



Seniors say Fryson’s move to Roads and Bridges has disrupted support services they rely on.

The county attorney completed an investigation after financial concerns were raised by the clerk of court.

Watch the video below to see how seniors are reacting.

Gadsden County to reveal Elderly Affairs investigation in special meeting Thursday

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The upcoming special meeting is expected to lay out what investigators found. The department has been operating after Laytoya Fryson, who led the Elderly Affairs Department since October 2022, she was moved to Roads and Bridges last week.

County officials say the change came after the clerk of court raised financial concerns about the department, which led the county attorney to launch a formal investigation. But so far — no details have been shared with the public.

Ronterious Green, Gadsden County Commissioner of district 5 said, " I would like to know when major decisions like this are being made as a community leader. I had no idea that this was the direction that he was going to move in."

Seniors who relied on Fryson for resources, check-ins, and program support say her reassignment has left them feeling overlooked and unsure about what comes next.

For many seniors, they say they're just looking for transparency and reassurance that the programs they rely on will continue without interruption.

Alica Stokes, a Gadsden County Senior said, "I'm just asking the community the county as a whole to come out and support the seniors becasue we have so many seniors in this county. So i'm asking everybody to com out and support us because it's not just for us at the center its for the county as a whole."

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

