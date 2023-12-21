1
WTXL
Northeast Tallahassee
SEE THE PHOTOS: Tiny NICU babies are ready for Santa in Tallahassee
Channing Frampton
3:25 PM, Dec 21, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Chiles High School principal takes on incumbent for Leon County Superintendent
Shamarria Morrison
6:57 PM, Dec 20, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
LCSO arrests Georgia man after a body was found in Northeast Tallahassee
Channing Frampton
6:39 PM, Dec 20, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
NEW VIDEO: False bomb threat reported at Temple Israel Tallahassee
Channing Frampton
1:12 PM, Dec 18, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
With Ox Bottom, Thomasville Rd. property rezoned, we're tracking what's next
Kendall Brandt
6:24 PM, Dec 14, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Plus-sized consignment sale set for Northeast Tallahassee this weekend
Kendall Brandt
3:35 PM, Dec 11, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Northeast Tallahassee pickleball tournament helps Make-A-Wish foundation
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:21 PM, Dec 09, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Neighbors petition to stop zoning to allow gas station at Ox Bottom Road
Kendall Brandt
6:14 PM, Dec 07, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Tallahassee mail delivery issues persist despite local efforts to fix problems
Kendall Brandt
5:08 PM, Dec 06, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
See how the Northeast Gateway Project is expected to ease traffic
Kendall Brandt
6:07 PM, Dec 05, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
"They shined": Tallahassee FSU fans react to season, CFP snub
Kendall Brandt
7:04 PM, Dec 04, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Survivor advocacy group, first amendment activist weigh in on Marsy's Law ruling
Kendall Brandt
6:04 PM, Dec 01, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
VIDEO: Stolen mail found dumped on roadside in Northeast Tallahassee
Kendall Brandt
5:55 PM, Nov 28, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Tallahassee rents rising as other Florida cities drop
Kendall Brandt
6:25 PM, Nov 27, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Local businesses credit Tallahassee community for a successful year
Maya Sargent
8:20 PM, Nov 25, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Don't get tricked: LSCO warns of mail, phone scams
Kendall Brandt
5:12 PM, Nov 24, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Smelling Christmas in the air: how youth are getting trees into neighbor's homes
Kendall Brandt
5:07 PM, Nov 24, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Tallahassee man continues Thanksgiving Day tradition begun in 1980
Kendall Brandt
5:13 PM, Nov 23, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
VIDEO: Leon County dedicates library in honor of Commissioner Bruce J. Host
Stefan Roberts
5:50 PM, Nov 22, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Tallahassee gas station braces for holiday traffic
Kendall Brandt
6:15 PM, Nov 20, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Colorful crosswalks unveiled in Northeast Tallahassee
WTXL Digital Staff
10:21 AM, Nov 14, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Tallahassee Fire Dept. responds to Sunday electrical fire
Channing Frampton
4:43 PM, Nov 12, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Dirt moving at Ox Bottom, Thomasville Roads; see what's next
Kendall Brandt
6:19 PM, Nov 09, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
UPDATE: Victim identified in Carr Lake homicide investigation
Channing Frampton
12:23 PM, Nov 09, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Tallahassee woman re-registers to vote following dropping of voter fraud charges
WTXL Digital Staff
7:06 PM, Nov 08, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Two elderly kayakers rescued after extensive search along Ochlockonee River
Channing Frampton
11:20 AM, Nov 08, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Amazon is hiring in Tallahassee; see what's driving the job growth
Kendall Brandt
5:16 PM, Nov 07, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Tallahassee group pushing for inclusivity in mountain biking
Maya Sargent
10:16 AM, Nov 06, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Northbound Thomasville Road blocked following crash with injuries
Channing Frampton
5:31 PM, Nov 01, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Black women at higher risk of breast cancer death than White
1:07 PM, Oct 27, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Dan Markel's mother Ruth speaks publicly on the day before Adelson trial begins
Alberto Camargo
10:25 PM, Oct 25, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
NE Tallahassee "gets down" for FSU Homecoming
Kendall Brandt
5:40 PM, Oct 20, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Traffic by two NE Tallahassee schools has neighbors concerned
Kendall Brandt
6:26 PM, Oct 19, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Northeast Tallahassee mental health experts see increased anxiety in kids
Kendall Brandt
6:44 PM, Oct 18, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Vigil held to remember 13-year-old hit by vehicle in Tallahassee
Terry Gilliam Jr.
7:20 PM, Oct 15, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Friday the 13th inspires spooky fun in Northeast Tallahassee
Kendall Brandt
5:49 PM, Oct 13, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Chief Meteorologist Casanova Nurse visits DeSoto Trail Elementary
WTXL Digital Staff
3:21 PM, Oct 11, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
INSIDE LOOK: 3 new dining options coming to Northeast Tallahassee
Kendall Brandt
6:07 PM, Oct 05, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Prosecutors push for Charles Adelson's parents to be held in contempt
7:22 PM, Oct 04, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Neighbors have questions during first week of Leon County Waste Pro contract
Kendall Brandt
6:28 PM, Oct 03, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Tallahassee leak spills enough wastewater to fill 300+ bathtubs
Kendall Brandt
6:05 PM, Oct 02, 2023
Northeast Tallahassee
Expect traffic delays in Northeast Tallahassee Monday
WTXL Digital Staff
9:54 PM, Oct 01, 2023
