Gadsden County Commissioners approve increased millage rate despite resident pushback

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County commissioners voted to keep the millage rate at 9.0, a move they say is necessary to support the county's budget. But many residents argue it places an unfair burden on taxpayers.



Residents say higher property values already raised their tax bills, and the 9.0 millage rate adds more strain.

Commissioners argue the revenue is necessary to cover public services, infrastructure, and rising costs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gadsden County commissioners voted to keep the millage rate at 9.0, and it’s drawing strong reactions from residents.

With this decision, many homeowners will see higher property tax bills.

For many residents, especially those on fixed incomes, it feels like too much.

They say property values have already gone up, raising their tax burden. And they argue the county should be working within a tighter budget just like they have to at home.

Bill Farr, a Gadsden County neighbor, said, "And so when does it stop? Our feeling is we're on fixed income. We're retired, and so those other people in the community who are on fixed income, their taxes continue to rise. Maybe they've paid their house off like we have, but we still owe money to the county."

Others point to years of frustration with local government, saying their concerns over infrastructure, utilities, and neighborhood upkeep have gone ignored.

But county leaders say the 9.0 rate is needed to maintain essential services, cover rising costs, and fund projects that keep the county running.

Eric Hinson, a Gadsden County commissioner, said, “We were able to fund the law enforcement officers and EMS. We were able to carve out an additional $1.5 million or more to fund 3 additional officers. In our community at night time we only had 2 officers at night.”

Still, residents are not giving up. Many turned out at this week's meeting, and they plan to keep speaking up in hopes that the millage rate will eventually come back down.

