Pedals for Peace bike giveaway spreads holiday joy to Quincy children

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Children in Quincy received donated bicycles Tuesday through the Pedals for Peace initiative, a community-led effort supporting families during the holiday season.



Organizer Tammy Elmore started collecting bicycles in October to make sure children in Quincy had a special gift to enjoy ahead of Christmas.

The giveaway partnered with the Quincy Police Department to connect families with resources while strengthening community relationships.

A Quincy neighbor is turning generosity into action.

I’m Tatyana Purifoy, your Quincy neighborhood reporter, and a local bike drive called Pedals for Peace is helping put smiles on kids’ faces just days before Christmas.

Dozens of bicycles lined up, each one donated by community members and collected over weeks, in anticipation of this moment.

Since October, bikes have been gathered through an effort called Pedals for Peace, led by organizer Tammy Elmore.

The goal is simple: make sure children in Quincy have something special to open and enjoy this holiday season.

Tammy Elmore, the organizer of Pedals for Peace, said, “So just to see how people felt and why they need a bike and why they wanted a bike brought tears to my eyes, happy tears. So I was glad to do it. Today is going to be phenomenal because getting to see their happy faces and take the bikes away is going to be a beautiful thing.”

As children arrived, volunteers helped them find bikes that fit, adjusting seats and checking brakes before the bikes head home.

For families, the bike giveaway brings moments of joy, relief, and excitement.

Destini Holton, a Quincy neighbor, said, “I wanted a bike for Christmas so bad that my wish came true, and I got a bike.”

Organizers say moments like these are exactly why they started this collection: to ease stress for parents and create lasting memories for children.

The Quincy Police Department also partnered with Elmore by helping connect families with resources and support during the holiday season.

Community partners hope the impact of Pedals for Peace will extend beyond the holidays.

Elmore said, “I understand what parents are going through when you have to make a choice and you have to tell your kids that they don’t have anything for Christmas. If there is anything that I can do to make sure that that doesn’t happen, I am going to do it.”

With help from community partners and local law enforcement, Pedals for Peace is reminding families they are not alone this holiday season.

