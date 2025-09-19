Quincy community confronts youth gun violence after FSU player shot in Havana

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Community leaders, residents, and police gathered in Quincy Thursday night to address youth gun violence, following the recent shooting of FSU linebacker Ethan Pritchard.



The event was hosted by Mama and Daddy Made Me, a group formed after the shooting in Havana.

Public records show law enforcement has responded to 96 violent crimes in Gadsden County since last September.

Watch the video to see how residents and police plan to take action.

Community leaders and families came together in Quincy to tackle the issue of youth gun violence. It follows a shooting involving an FSU football player earlier this month.

Organizers, residents, and police say conversations like this need to happen now.

Mama and Daddy made me host Thursday's event. The group emerged after the shooting involving FSU player Ethan Pritchard. It was an incident that struck a deep chord with Gadsden county residents.

I obtained public records from the county sheriff's office. They say law enforcement has responded to 96 violent crimes over the past year. Neighbors say that statistics demands urgent attention.

Quincy Commissioner Dr. Wood said, "Firearms remain the leading cause of death among our young people ages 1 to 17, not just in Florida, but also in the entire United States."

Dr. Wood wants this to be a wake-up call, not another meeting. She emphasizes that behind the statistics are families hurting and young lives at risk.

A Havana resident said, "We are here to listen to our young people, guide them, but we have to give them a space to."

Neighbors told me they wanted a forum where youth feel safe to speak and where adults actually hear them. Many argue kids don't always have an outlet or a safe environment to share their fears.

Carlos Hill Quincy Police Chief said, "True safety is not built by police alone. It's built by families, by schools, by churches and by neighbors who look out for each other."

The chief says law enforcement can't be the only answer. He says change must involve schools, faith groups, and everyday residents.

At the same time, he said his department is open to partnerships that go beyond Thursday's meeting. That includes community patrols, youth programs, and follow-up meetings.

Community members tell me this meeting is just the first step, and that a follow-up will be the true test of change.

