Gadsden Technical College barbering students give kids free haircuts and confidence

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden Tech students are learning to give back by offering free haircuts to kids in the community.



Students from six schools in Gadsden County, including Stewart Street Elementary, come to the barbering program every two weeks for free haircuts.

Student barbers say the experience helps them build patience, communication skills and stronger connections with kids in the community.

Watch the video to see how a fresh haircut is giving students and kids in Gadsden County a boost in confidence.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Students at Gadsden County Technical College are learning more than just how to cut hair, they're learning how to give back. I'm Tatyana Purifoy, your Quincy neighborhood reporter, with how the program is helping students and the community.

The barbering program is partnering with the Gadsden County school district to offer free haircuts to kids in the community. It's a one-year program that gives students hands-on experience, while helping young people feel good about themselves.

Garrett Dowdell the barber Instructor said, "Well, first thing, it gives back to the community and that's what we're trying to do, trying to make the kids feel better about themselves plus it gives my students experience they get to work on live people. And that's, that's what we want. We wanna learn by doing, and that's the main thing we're trying to do."

Students from six different schools across Gadsden County come to the barber school for their cuts, including Stewart Street Elementary, who stopped by today.

They get their haircuts every two weeks on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays making sure kids who miss a visit still have another opportunity to get in the chair.

Student barbers say the opportunity to cut kids' hair is about more than practice. They get to talk with them, see their personalities and build connections that go beyond the chair.

Nicole Bush, a barbering student said, "I mean, it means a lot. Kids move a lot, you feel me. Some kids don't like to be touched, so being able to cut the kids' hair, them coming in talking to us and having the fun, that means they feel like this is a safe environment for them, so that feels great."

And while the haircuts help families save money, students say they're also gaining life lessons in patience, communication, and community service.

The program hopes to expand to reach every school in the district, making sure every child has the chance to walk away with a fresh cut and a confidence boost.

Instructors say they want the program to grow so that one day, every student in Gadsden County has access to a free haircut.

