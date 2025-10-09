NEW TODAY: FSU linebacker out of the hospital, moving to rehabilitation facility following shooting

COLLEGE TOWN, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University football program has released information on a player's recovery following a shooting.

FSU freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard has been released from Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and is being moved to Brooks Rehabilitation in Jacksonville.

According to a news release from the football program, Pritchard is alert, responsive and able to communicate. FSU said: "We are thankful for the efforts, thoughts and prayers of so many people and ask that you continue to support Ethan and his family as this process continues."

The university athletics department also provided a statement from Pritchard's father, Earl:

“I am so thankful for everyone who has prayed for my son. There have been a lot of ups and downs over these last 39 days, and it is remarkable that Ethan and I were able to leave the hospital together today. I want to especially thank Dr. Albert Lee and his team, the ECMO team and the nurses on the third and fourth floors at TMH for the care and medical expertise they have provided Ethan. Coach Norvell has checked in every day and has been a constant presence visiting us here at the hospital, and his players and staff have continued to make us feel part of the team. I can’t fully express how much those moments have meant to me and Ethan. The Florida State Sports Medicine staff has provided consistent communication and collaboration with the wonderful doctors at TMH.

I can’t say enough about the support we have received from our hometown and all of Seminole County. Coach Karl Calhoun and Seminole High School have created a tremendous support system for me, and I’m truly thankful for the culture we’re part of. I also want to thank Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young and the FDLE for their hard work and dedication to pursuing justice for Ethan. My heart is filled with gratitude for the outpouring of support for so many people, and I’m so appreciative for every single one of you. Ethan has a long journey ahead of him, but I know he will continue to fight and he will do so with the full support of our FSU and Seminole County families and all who have been impacted by his story.”

On August 31st, 2025, Pritchard was shot in the head while giving his aunt a ride home in Havana. Four people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

