St. Paul’s Episcopal Church hosts Blue Mass to connect the community and first responders

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — First responders from across Gadsden County gathered not for an emergency, but for a moment of reflection and gratitude.



St. Paul’s Episcopal Church celebrated its 7th annual Blue Mass with a community luncheon and blood drive.

The Blue Mass honors and supports first responders. A tradition that offers prayer, gratitude, and community recognition for law enforcement, firefighters, and EMTs.

Sunday marked the 7th annual Blue Mass at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Quincy.

A heartfelt ceremony dedicated to honoring law enforcement, firefighters, and EMTs.

Quincy firefighter Kenneth Richardson says this is his second time attending a Blue Mass ceremony, and both times the message has been clear.

"It lets us know where we stand in the community and that the community is right behind us," Richardson said.

The Blue Mass is a dedicated service held to honor and pray for the safety of first responders.

It is also a way to connect the community with those who protect and serve, which was such an appreciated opportunity for Quincy firefighter Caleb Watson.

"Seeing faces that might recognize us as familiar was refreshing because it made us feel more accepted to be here," Watson said.

Following the service, the church hosted a luncheon and blood drive to continue the support beyond the sanctuary, firefighter Richardson says, "The atmosphere and the people just coming together and being one" is what keeps him coming back.

The service was filled with prayers, praise music, and powerful moments of reflection, reminding first responders that their sacrifices do not go unnoticed.

"It felt good to be recognized by the church and not only by the church, but the community and everybody else who came out in Quincy."

Mother Tanya Scheff, former EMT, says their support doesn't stop at the altar; it's something they hope the community continues all year round.

"Prayer continues even after. If you hear sirens while riding down the street, say a prayer, not just for the situation but the people going into the situation," Scheff said.

Assistant Bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Florida, William Stokes, attended the event and reminded those gathered that we all depend on first responders and showing gratitude matters.

"Everyone of us, at some point in our lives, is dependent on them, and I'm ready to say hey, thank you," Stokes said.

In all, around 50 people attended service.

Church leaders say this is the highest number in attendance from first responders at a Blue Mass Ceremony at St. Paul's

Matt Dunagan, Executive Director of the Florida Sheriffs Association, spoke at the event.

Also, in attendance were fire captains from Quincy and Mt. Pleasant, Quincy Police Chief, the Gadsden County Sheriff, and Quincy Mayor Beverly Nash.

