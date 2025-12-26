QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Bwembya’s Market in downtown Quincy is inviting artists of all ages to participate in its second annual art contest, celebrating Black History Month through artwork inspired by food and Black and African influences



The contest theme, “Food Around the World: Black American and African Influence on Food,” highlights the connection between culture, identity, and history.

Artists may submit one piece, with photography and mixed media accepted and submissions due by January 31, 2026.

Bwembya’s Market announces Black History Month art contest in Quincy

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bwembya’s Market in downtown Quincy is once again putting creativity and culture on display with its second annual art contest. I’m Tatyana Purifoy, your Quincy neighborhood reporter, and the theme highlights the powerful connection between food, identity, and Black and African influences around the world.

The contest is part of Black History Month and invites artists of all ages to submit work inspired by “Food Around the World: Black American and African Influence on Food.” Organizers say the goal is to highlight identity, history, and storytelling through art.

The contest is free to enter, with one submission allowed per artist. Photography, mixed media, and experimental pieces are accepted, while digital, video, and AI-generated art are not.

Submissions are due by January 31, 2026, with selected artwork displayed during a public exhibit and reception in February at Bwembya’s Market — a retail gallery that serves as a creative space and community hub in Quincy.

With free entry and a public showcase planned for February, the event offers artists a chance to be part of Black History Month in a meaningful and lasting way. In Quincy, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.