Quincy commissioners finalize 3-year contract for new city manager

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — After months of debate and public concern, Quincy city commissioners have approved a three-year, $125,000 contract for Roger Milton, who begins his role as city manager effective immediately.



The vote follows weeks of tense commission meetings and questions about the city’s financial management.

Milton says he plans to lead with “trust, honesty and integrity” while working to rebuild confidence in city leadership.

After months of debate and public concern, Quincy city commissioners have officially finalized the contract for the new city manager. The commissioners voted Wednesday night to move forward, making his start date effective immediately.

The decision comes after a series of tense commission meetings and weeks of speculation about who would take over leadership at city hall. It also follows a period of public frustration tied to the ongoing investigation into the city’s utility department and questions about how city funds have been managed.

City officials say Roger Milton brings experience and a vision to help move Quincy forward.

Commissioner Lane Stephens said, “We wanted to have someone who has served in a CEO capacity of a government type organization. It didn't necessarily have to be another city manager. I did not really want to hire any local former city managers or county administrators. I felt that they may bring their own baggage that we just don't need in the city.”

But community members want to see that vision backed up by action. In recent weeks, neighbors have called for more transparency from the city, especially after the recent denial of the Boys and Girls Club project.

Milton now steps into his new role with heavy expectations, including addressing financial oversight, rebuilding trust, and guiding the city through a pivotal transition period.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Milton addressed those expectations saying, “I’m coming in with one expectation, and that's to do the best I possibly can and help to lead and guide this city with trust, honesty and integrity. I am a rules and procedures type of guy.”

The new city manager’s contract is for three years, valued at $125,000 annually. Commissioners say that deal reflects their confidence in Milton’s ability to lead Quincy well.

