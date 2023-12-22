1
WTXL
College Town
NEW VIDEO: ACC files lawsuit against Florida State Board of Trustees
BOB FERRANTE and RALPH D. RUSSO AP Sports Writers
5:42 PM, Dec 22, 2023
College Town
UPDATE: ACC responds to Florida State Board of Trustees vote to file complaint
Associated Press
10:47 AM, Dec 22, 2023
College Town
Businesses near Railroad Ave concerned about construction
Alberto Camargo
5:53 PM, Dec 20, 2023
College Town
Florida State players, coaches still hurting as they refocus on winning
By BOB FERRANTE
9:27 AM, Dec 20, 2023
College Town
Mike Norvell, FSU Football moving on from CFP snub to focus on Orange Bowl
Alberto Camargo
5:49 PM, Dec 19, 2023
College Town
Florida State's Jared Verse opts out of Orange Bowl, enters NFL Draft
By BOB FERRANTE
5:27 PM, Dec 19, 2023
College Town
What the Celebration Bowl win means for FAMU fans of all generations
Alberto Camargo
10:18 PM, Dec 16, 2023
College Town
Moussa throws 3 4th-quarter touchdown passes as Florida A&M beats Howard 30-26 in Celebration Bowl
By CHARLES ODUM
4:04 PM, Dec 16, 2023
College Town
From an orphan in Ukraine to FSU grad: Meet Katarina Daniels
Alberto Camargo
6:15 PM, Dec 14, 2023
College Town
Man convicted of attempted sexual battery, kidnapping on FSU Campus
Channing Frampton
11:17 AM, Dec 14, 2023
College Town
FSU fans react to Fla. Attorney General investigation into FSU playoff snub
Alberto Camargo
5:58 PM, Dec 13, 2023
College Town
FAMU students look forward to football on a national stage in Celebration Bowl
Alberto Camargo
5:59 PM, Dec 12, 2023
College Town
FAMU global climate summit will be hosted in South Africa in 2024
Alberto Camargo
5:54 PM, Dec 12, 2023
Sports
Florida AG issues subpoena for records of College Football Playoff Committee
Tim Kephart
4:12 PM, Dec 12, 2023
College Town
Vendors near Bragg grateful for business boom brought by high school champs
Alberto Camargo
6:02 PM, Dec 11, 2023
College Town
FSU Football's Jordan Travis finishes 5th in Heisman voting
Channing Frampton
3:03 PM, Dec 09, 2023
College Town
WHY: Railroad Ave opened to traffic just days after start of 45-day closure
Alberto Camargo
5:55 PM, Dec 08, 2023
College Town
Football state championships bring millions of dollars to College Town
Alberto Camargo
5:38 PM, Dec 06, 2023
College Town
Tallahassee stars dance to raise money for Legal Services of North Florida
Channing Frampton
5:30 PM, Dec 06, 2023
College Town
Mike Norvell is the 2023 AFCA Regional Coach of the Year
Channing Frampton
11:30 AM, Dec 06, 2023
College Town
Find out why: FSU snubbed from College Football Playoff
Alberto Camargo
6:31 PM, Dec 04, 2023
College Town
Analysis: Good riddance to the 4-team playoff after unprecedented snub of FSU
By RALPH D. RUSSO
9:58 AM, Dec 04, 2023
College Town
Fans react to Seminoles being left out of College Football Playoff
Terry Gilliam Jr.
7:44 PM, Dec 03, 2023
College Town
Undefeated Florida State out of College Football Playoff
1:00 PM, Dec 03, 2023
College Town
Florida A&M football wins rainy SWAC championship and boosts local business
Alberto Camargo
10:23 PM, Dec 02, 2023
College Town
Fans excited for possibility of two championship football teams in Tallahassee
Alberto Camargo
5:41 PM, Dec 01, 2023
College Town
FSU 'love ambassador' Eva Killings receives love back ahead of retirement
Alberto Camargo
6:34 PM, Nov 30, 2023
College Town
Jordan Travis named 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Player of the Year
Channing Frampton
4:45 PM, Nov 29, 2023
College Town
Conference championships critical for College Football Playoff
ERIC OLSON AP College Football Writer
3:19 PM, Nov 29, 2023
College Town
Students respond to proposal that would withhold aid for pro-Palestine students
Alberto Camargo
6:24 PM, Nov 28, 2023
College Town
No. 4 Florida State heads to ACC title game looking to add to 'Sod Cemetery' and 'finish for 13'
By MARK LONG
12:14 PM, Nov 28, 2023
College Town
FSU Civil Rights Institute hosts soft opening with an address from new director
Alberto Camargo
10:26 PM, Nov 27, 2023
College Town
No. 5 Florida State and rival Florida turn to backup QBs with plenty at stake
MARK LONG AP Sports Writer
9:56 AM, Nov 22, 2023
College Town
FSU community rallies around QB Jordan Travis after season-ending injury
Alberto Camargo
5:58 PM, Nov 20, 2023
College Town
Jordan Travis releases statement following injury
Channing Frampton
10:43 AM, Nov 20, 2023
College Town
FSU players sign autographs, fans talk Travis injury
Terry Gilliam Jr.
8:55 PM, Nov 19, 2023
College Town
FSU wins final home game of the season, but it's a bittersweet victory
Alberto Camargo
11:18 PM, Nov 18, 2023
College Town
FSU and FAMU football success boosts College Town business and fan morale
Alberto Camargo
6:14 PM, Nov 17, 2023
College Town
No. 4 Florida State to honor its seniors vs North Alabama in final home game
BOB FERRANTE Associated Press
3:17 PM, Nov 17, 2023
College Town
Dance Marathon FSU fundraising for children's mental health
Alberto Camargo
6:41 PM, Nov 14, 2023
College Town
VIDEO: FSU community thanks veterans during FSU-Miami game
Alberto Camargo
8:43 PM, Nov 11, 2023
College Town
No. 4 Florida State beats Miami 27-20 to win its 16th straight and remain on track for CFP
By MARK LONG
7:23 PM, Nov 11, 2023
