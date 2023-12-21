1
WTXL
Northwest Tallahassee
Riley Elementary School celebrates new grade from FLDOE
Maya Sargent
5:07 PM, Dec 21, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Tallahassee Police make arrest following Mission Road homicide
Channing Frampton
11:28 AM, Dec 21, 2023
Midtown Tallahassee
NEW VIDEO: TPD Officer injured in multi-car crash in Northwest Tallahassee
Maya Sargent
11:41 PM, Dec 20, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Organizations keep the holiday spirit alive helping neighbors in need
Maya Sargent
7:15 PM, Dec 20, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Salvation Army meets needs and wants in Big Bend this holiday season
Maya Sargent
6:30 PM, Dec 19, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Support network for nonprofits in Tallahassee strengthening missions
Maya Sargent
5:37 PM, Dec 18, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Madison County rallies to help homeless population
Maya Sargent
10:48 AM, Dec 18, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Big Bend experts in human trafficking working to stop the problem
Maya Sargent
5:47 PM, Dec 14, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Leon Co. School Bus involved in Wed. morning crash; FHP explains what happened
Channing Frampton
4:05 PM, Dec 13, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Quilting addresses need in city, says NW Tallahassee group
Maya Sargent
4:57 PM, Dec 12, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Leon County leaders work to stop human trafficking
Maya Sargent
4:21 PM, Dec 11, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Animal experts caution against adopting on a whim
Maya Sargent
6:08 PM, Dec 07, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Northwest Tallahassee rallies to help after ABC 27 coverage about homelessness
Maya Sargent
5:49 PM, Dec 06, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
LCSO: Middle school student found with a weapon on on campus
4:24 PM, Dec 05, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
LOOKING FOR SHELTER: Homeless in Franklin County turn to Tallahassee
Maya Sargent
10:07 AM, Dec 04, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Elder Care Services looks for new volunteers for meal delivery program
Maya Sargent
6:57 PM, Dec 01, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Northwest Tallahassee Christmas musical opens this weekend
Maya Sargent
5:53 PM, Dec 01, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Human trafficking in Leon County: What's in place to protect residents
Maya Sargent
5:47 PM, Nov 30, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Jefferson County offers short-term help to homeless
Maya Sargent
4:58 PM, Nov 27, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
How one Northwest Tallahassee organization plans to help with childcare costs
Maya Sargent
7:37 AM, Nov 24, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Season of giving back begins at Northwest Tallahassee Salvation Army
Maya Sargent
5:27 PM, Nov 22, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Tallahassee Urban League celebrates Thanksgiving for Frenchtown
Maya Sargent
6:02 PM, Nov 21, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Reentry and resource fair for formerly incarcerated individuals
Terry Gilliam Jr.
11:51 AM, Nov 21, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Big Bend officials say human trafficking cases are up
Maya Sargent
6:00 AM, Nov 20, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Northwest Tallahassee school toy drive will give back to community
Maya Sargent
12:07 PM, Nov 17, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Square dancing could boost wellbeing says local Northwest Tallahassee group
Maya Sargent
6:04 PM, Nov 14, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
WHY: Homeless people in surrounding counties are traveling to Leon County
Maya Sargent
6:08 PM, Nov 13, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Small businesses take advantage of 'sip & shop'
Terry Gilliam Jr.
7:11 PM, Nov 12, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Law enforcement is stepping in to reduce human trafficking numbers
Maya Sargent
5:47 PM, Nov 09, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Winter months present challenges to Tallahassee organizations
Maya Sargent
6:33 PM, Nov 08, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Neighbors share Old Bainbridge Road concerns
Maya Sargent
6:14 PM, Nov 07, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Local Tallahassee organization is working to help children this Christmas
Maya Sargent
7:32 AM, Nov 03, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Leon County welcomes families home with home replacement program
Stefan Roberts
6:07 PM, Nov 02, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Northwest Tallahassee organization asks for help before Thanksgiving
Maya Sargent
7:29 AM, Nov 02, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Unsheltered population increases, resources they need and how to help
Maya Sargent
7:03 AM, Nov 01, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
One family providing Halloween entertainment for Northwest Tallahassee
Maya Sargent
2:15 PM, Oct 31, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Leon County tracks higher for people hospitalized with lupus.
Maya Sargent
7:33 AM, Oct 30, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Reverend Al Sharpton makes appearance in Tallahassee
Terry Gilliam Jr.
8:27 PM, Oct 29, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Northwest Tallahassee school uses pumpkins to promote literacy
Maya Sargent
6:04 PM, Oct 26, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Organizations offer resources to help fight food insecurity
Maya Sargent
9:26 AM, Oct 26, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
City construction regresses Frenchtown farmers market
Maya Sargent
11:54 AM, Oct 25, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Apprenticeship for High School juniors and Seniors
Maya Sargent
5:56 AM, Oct 24, 2023
ABC 27 Streaming