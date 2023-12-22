1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Weather
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Alerts
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Traffic
Video
Latest Video
Watch ABC 27 News
Watch Breaking News Live
Contests
Station Info
Apps
Contact Us
ABC 27 News Staff
Advertise with Us
Employment
Submit a News Tip
In Your Neighborhood
National News
Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Inside Seminole Football
Inside Seminole Basketball
Community
Our Town
Entertainment
TV Guide
Lifestyle
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
In Your Neighborhood
Local News
Florida
Local News
Georgia
Local News
National
Local News
Quick links...
In Your Neighborhood
Florida
Georgia
National
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
WTXL
Bainbridge
Rezoning request sparks West Bainbridge neighbors' concerns
AJ Douglas
6:19 PM, Dec 22, 2023
Bainbridge
Bainbridge women's shelter resumes intake thanks to new hire
AJ Douglas
5:42 PM, Dec 21, 2023
Bainbridge
Bainbridge welcomes new businesses to a once abandoned part of the city
AJ Douglas
6:17 PM, Dec 20, 2023
Bainbridge
Facility to raise primates planned for Bainbridge; see how many jobs it'll bring
AJ Douglas
6:08 PM, Dec 18, 2023
Bainbridge
Water Wars end with new shared agreement reached between Alabama and Georgia
AJ Douglas
6:34 PM, Dec 15, 2023
Bainbridge
GO INSIDE: Georgia Industries for the Blind employs neighbors in Bainbridge
AJ Douglas
6:36 PM, Dec 14, 2023
Bainbridge
NEW VIDEO: Police make arrest in the murder of a Bainbridge man
Channing Frampton
2:13 PM, Dec 14, 2023
Bainbridge
Georgia agency to decide staffing changes for memory loss facilities statewide
AJ Douglas
6:18 PM, Dec 13, 2023
Bainbridge
Bainbridge food desert contributes to obesity
AJ Douglas
6:36 PM, Dec 11, 2023
Bainbridge
Police remind drivers to slow down in response to multi-car crash Thursday
AJ Douglas
5:53 PM, Dec 08, 2023
Bainbridge
Local organization continues to support disabled population live independently
AJ Douglas
6:13 PM, Dec 07, 2023
Bainbridge
Bainbridge Decatur County Humane Society waits for new home
AJ Douglas
6:14 PM, Dec 06, 2023
Bainbridge
Long awaited change is on the way for Breedlove Road community members
AJ Douglas
6:34 PM, Dec 04, 2023
Bainbridge
Local college fills gaps to support the next generation in Bainbridge
AJ Douglas
5:50 PM, Nov 30, 2023
Bainbridge
Bainbridge drivers prepare for fuel price hikes
AJ Douglas
5:56 PM, Nov 29, 2023
Bainbridge
USDA offers grants to qualifying farmers amid drought in Decatur County
AJ Douglas
4:13 PM, Nov 27, 2023
Bainbridge
After 22 years new fire trucks coming to Bainbridge
AJ Douglas
3:50 PM, Nov 24, 2023
Bainbridge
RIDE ALONG: Group delivers 400 meals to Bainbridge neighbors
AJ Douglas
5:03 PM, Nov 23, 2023
Bainbridge
Bainbridge Public Safety changes policies after former officer was arrested
AJ Douglas
6:46 PM, Nov 22, 2023
Bainbridge
Salvation Army provides over 100 Thanksgiving food boxes to Bainbridge
AJ Douglas
1:23 PM, Nov 21, 2023
Bainbridge
Unlikely donor gifts 300 turkeys to Bainbridge families
AJ Douglas
9:46 PM, Nov 20, 2023
Bainbridge
GBI testing evidence surrounding death of Cameron Walker in Bainbridge
AJ Douglas
5:51 PM, Nov 17, 2023
Bainbridge
From severe to extreme, Decatur County drought worsens and expands
AJ Douglas
5:37 PM, Nov 17, 2023
Bainbridge
Learn what to give during the season of giving thanks to local Salvation Army
AJ Douglas
7:03 PM, Nov 16, 2023
Bainbridge
Decatur County is home to 1,600+ veterans; photo display honors many of them
AJ Douglas
7:58 PM, Nov 15, 2023
Bainbridge
Severe drought impacting farmers in Bainbridge area
AJ Douglas
6:26 PM, Nov 13, 2023
Bainbridge
Over 18 percent of Bainbridge neighbors under 65 have no health insurance
AJ Douglas
6:14 PM, Nov 08, 2023
Bainbridge
Bainbridge YMCA plans to add twelve new pickle ball courts
AJ Douglas
6:20 PM, Nov 07, 2023
Bainbridge
Voters turn out to the polls in Bainbridge; see why they're voting
AJ Douglas
5:54 PM, Nov 07, 2023
Bainbridge
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall arrives in Bainbridge
AJ Douglas
4:35 PM, Nov 02, 2023
Bainbridge
Bainbridge building that once held worship ready to host Airbnb guests
AJ Douglas
6:15 PM, Nov 01, 2023
Bainbridge
FIRST LOOK: New developments coming to Bainbridge
AJ Douglas
6:31 PM, Oct 30, 2023
Bainbridge
Team in Bainbridge working to revitalize city's historic district
AJ Douglas
6:32 PM, Oct 27, 2023
Bainbridge
Decatur County Historical Society plans to honor veterans in a special way
AJ Douglas
6:31 PM, Oct 26, 2023
Bainbridge
Bainbridge pilots take to the skies to help vulnerable animals
AJ Douglas
4:34 PM, Oct 25, 2023
Bainbridge
COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Bainbridge Salvation Army works to feed 650 people
AJ Douglas
6:53 PM, Oct 23, 2023
Bainbridge
Hundreds flock to Bainbridge for USTA GA tournament
AJ Douglas
6:08 PM, Oct 20, 2023
Bainbridge
Housing help available in Bainbridge; see how to apply before the deadline
AJ Douglas
6:34 PM, Oct 18, 2023
Bainbridge
UPDATE: GBI says 19-year-old Bainbridge man was shot and killed
AJ Douglas
1:35 PM, Oct 17, 2023
Bainbridge
Volunteers work to bridge food insecurity gap in Bainbridge area
AJ Douglas
6:29 PM, Oct 16, 2023
Bainbridge
Flint River Fair attendance surpasses 2022
AJ Douglas
6:24 PM, Oct 13, 2023
Bainbridge
GET HELP: Bainbridge church feeds hundreds each week free of charge
AJ Douglas
6:00 PM, Oct 10, 2023
Apps
ABC 27 Streaming