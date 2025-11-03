Neighbors are coming together to finish St. Hebron park

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday, neighbors in the St. Hebron community are rolling up their sleeves to put the finishing touches on a long-awaited park that will soon give families and kids a safe place to gather and play.



The new St. Hebron Park sits on the former site of Pine Grove School, which closed in 1970.

The project — led by Commissioner Alonzetta Simpkins — will feature a pickleball court, walking trail, basketball court, and pavilions for family gatherings.

Watch the video below to see how community members are coming together to bring this decades-old dream to life.

This weekend, neighbors are rolling up their sleeves and laying down roots in the St. Hebron community. I’m Tatyana Purifoy, your Quincy neighborhood reporter, and neighbors are coming together here Saturday at the St. Hebron Park to finish the final touches on a safe place for families and kids to gather for years to come.

Saturday, neighbors in the St. Hebron community are joining forces to finish a project decades in the making — turning what was once the site of the old Pine Grove School, closed since 1970, into a new park that will bring families together again. The park is located on St. Hebron Road and Joseph Williams Road, and for decades, this land sat quiet. But now, it’s buzzing with life again as neighbors work together to build something new for the next generation.

Alonzetta Simpkins, Gadsden County Commissioner for District 2, said, “It allows the community members here — it gives them somewhere to go without having to travel. It’s also about being able to take ownership and say, hey, this belongs to us.”

For Gadsden County Commissioner Alonzetta Simpkins, finishing this park was one of her top priorities when she took office — a promise to bring back pride to the neighborhood she serves.

For many longtime residents, this weekend’s milestone is emotional. This park has been years in the making, but for the people who live here — it’s more than just a project. It’s a symbol of community, pride, and perseverance.

Ethelyn Robinson Cunningham, a St. Hebron neighbor, said, “The older people that’s gone would be proud — my mother, Ms. Milly Jackson, Ms. Nelly across the street.”

When finished, St. Hebron Park will include a pickleball court, a walking trail, a basketball court, and pavilions for cooking and socializing — all designed to give families a place to unwind and stay active.

And as the final pieces fall into place, neighbors say it’s not just about building a park — it’s about building togetherness, one shovel at a time.

Once the park is complete, it will stand as a reminder of what can happen when a community comes together — not just to build something, but to make a difference.

