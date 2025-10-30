Pedestrian dies after crash involving sedan in Gadsden County

A 63-year-old man has died after he was hit by a sedan in Gadsden County Wednesday night. That's according to a report from Florida Highway Patrol.

The patrol says it happened on US Highway 90 near 9th Street and the Quincy city limits. Their report says the pedestrian was trying to cross the road when he was hit. They say the driver of the sedan also stopped on the shoulder after the crash.

The FHP says the victim was transported to HCA Gadsden Emergency Hospital but later died.

Investigators closed down the eastbound lanes on Highway 90 to look into this crash and how it happened.

The FHP's report did not mention any potential pending charges for the driver. The investigation is ongoing.

