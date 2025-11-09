GCSO: Attempted first degree murder arrest made in 2024 shooting

GRETNA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a 2024 shooting.

Deputies say on Friday, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of U.S. Marshals located and arrested 21-year Terrel Da’Shon Francis in Quincy.

Investigators with the sheriff's office, Gretna police, and the state attorney's office in Florida's 2nd Judicial Circuit connected Francis to the November 18, 2024 shooting at Beech Avenue Park in Gretna.

The sheriff's office said Francis tried to kill Elijah Jackson. Francis was transported to the Gadsden County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

According to the sheriff's office, more arrests and charges are coming.

