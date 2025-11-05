QUINCY, Fla (WTXL) — A Gadsden County school is using animal therapy to help special needs students learn, communicate, and heal — one gentle interaction at a time.



Each room in the school’s “animal world” represents a different continent, giving students a hands-on, global learning experience.

Therapists say the animals help improve confidence, communication, and sensory development for students with special needs.

Watch the video below to see how this unique program is transforming lives in Gadsden County.

Animal therapy opens new doors for Gadsden county special needs students

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For some kids with special needs, words can be hard to find — but here in Gadsden County, the bond between child and animal is speaking volumes.

I’m Tatyana Purifoy, your Quincy neighborhood reporter, and this unique therapy program is helping students open up, one gentle moment at a time.

In Gadsden County, a group of special needs students at North Florida Therapy School is finding joy — and healing — in a classroom unlike any other. Every room at their zoo represents a different continent — and each one is home to animals from that part of the world. Students get their very own passports to “travel” the globe, learning through connection and care.

The idea started as a small addition to traditional therapy sessions — but it’s grown into something that’s changing lives. There are now so many animals that they’ve created a separate space — transforming it into an entire “world” of animal therapy.

Abbie Hurst, the owner of North Florida Therapy Services, said, “Every week I had children at the school asking me for… I want you to get this animal next week, I want you to get this animal next week. So 120 animals later, we now have this. And we still take a lot of these animals — we ran out of space at the school.”

That reaction is exactly why the program continues to expand. Therapists say the animals give students something traditional therapy sometimes can’t — a sense of comfort and unconditional love.

Delmy Saracay Torres, a physical therapist, said, “A lot of our kids do need sensory input. A lot of people don't have knowledge of sensory input with our kiddos. Some are on the spectrum, some are not. Some are nonverbal. They really do need that sensory input, and sometimes it's very hard to find the way of sensory input that they need. But the animals are a really good source because they are interested, and they have never seen them before.”

Each visit offers a new opportunity — whether it’s feeding a parrot, brushing a bunny, or holding a turtle. Those small moments help build patience, motor skills, and self-confidence — all while giving kids a reason to smile.

Loriann Bliss, a speech-language pathologist assistant, said, “More people should do it. It’s really beneficial for them. I love it.”

From building confidence to creating smiles, these animals are doing more than teaching — they’re transforming lives.

In Quincy, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

