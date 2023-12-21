1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Weather
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Alerts
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Traffic
Video
Latest Video
Watch ABC 27 News
Watch Breaking News Live
Contests
Station Info
Apps
Contact Us
ABC 27 News Staff
Advertise with Us
Employment
Submit a News Tip
In Your Neighborhood
National News
Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Inside Seminole Football
Inside Seminole Basketball
Community
Our Town
Entertainment
TV Guide
Lifestyle
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
In Your Neighborhood
Local News
Florida
Local News
Georgia
Local News
National
Local News
Quick links...
In Your Neighborhood
Florida
Georgia
National
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
WTXL
Perry
Georgia-Pacific mill closure in Perry means Christmas looks different for some
5:46 PM, Dec 21, 2023
Perry
Tractor-trailer strikes, kills Perry man; FHP explains what happened
Channing Frampton
10:54 AM, Dec 19, 2023
Perry
Perry man dies following Thursday evening crash; FHP explains what happened
Channing Frampton
11:12 AM, Dec 08, 2023
Perry
Community spirit flourishes following hurricane, mill closure in Perry
Maya Sargent
11:00 AM, Nov 29, 2023
Perry
Dowling Park woman killed in crash near Perry; what FHP says happened
Channing Frampton
10:47 AM, Nov 29, 2023
Perry
FEMA reopens disaster recovery centers in North Florida Monday
Terry Gilliam Jr.
11:19 PM, Nov 26, 2023
Perry
Second Harvest distributes enough food to feed 1,000 families in Perry
Alberto Camargo
6:28 PM, Nov 21, 2023
Perry
More than 75 days after Hurricane Idalia, Perry neighbors band together
Kendall Brandt
6:38 PM, Nov 13, 2023
Perry
Veterans walking 4,000 miles across country stop in Perry
WTXL Digital Staff
6:47 PM, Nov 08, 2023
Perry
Early morning storm damages Perry grocery store
Terry Gilliam Jr.
1:34 PM, Oct 12, 2023
Perry
CareerSource North Florida planning career fair for Perry
WTXL Digital Staff
4:04 PM, Oct 05, 2023
Perry
People Perry receive support after Idalia, layoff announcement
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:37 PM, Sep 22, 2023
Perry
Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to closure of Georgia-Pacific Foley Mill in Perry
2:15 PM, Sep 20, 2023
Perry
New hunger help for those affected by hurricane in Big Bend
WTXL Digital Staff
1:01 PM, Sep 20, 2023
Homepage
Taylor County leaders discussing closure of GP's Foley Cellulose Mill
Kendall Brandt
1:12 PM, Sep 19, 2023
Homepage
State sheltering help for residents impacted by Idalia
WTXL Digital Staff
3:18 PM, Sep 18, 2023
Homepage
Meteorologist Casanova Nurse visits Taylor Co. after Idalia
Casanova Nurse
6:31 PM, Sep 13, 2023
Homepage
Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Taylor County
Ashley Engle
7:07 PM, Sep 12, 2023
Homepage
Crawfordville man working to serve hurricane survivors
Kenzie Krueger
6:19 PM, Sep 07, 2023
Homepage
Perry son and mother working to re-open businesses after Idalia
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:36 PM, Sep 06, 2023
Perry
What Taylor Co. residents need to move beyond Idalia
Ashley Engle
5:16 PM, Sep 05, 2023
Homepage
Survivors of previous hurricanes helping Taylor County recover
Kenzie Krueger
3:51 PM, Sep 04, 2023
Homepage
"God bless everybody" - Taylor County neighbors in need grateful
Terry Gilliam Jr.
9:32 AM, Sep 03, 2023
Homepage
Taylor County Sheriff issues curfew; see when it goes into effect
WTXL Digital Staff
5:31 PM, Sep 02, 2023
Homepage
Power in Madison, Jefferson, Taylor Co. may be out through Labor Day Weekend
WTXL Digital Staff
1:40 PM, Sep 01, 2023
Apps
ABC 27 Streaming