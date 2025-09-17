Gadsden County pick a site for the new Boys and Girls Club in Quincy

QUINCY. FLA, (WTXL) — Gadsden County commissioners have ended months of debate by choosing a site for the new Boys and Girls Club in Quincy.



Leaders selected 122 North Grave Street as the location.

This project is backed by millions in state funding.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After more than a year of waiting, Gadsden County Commissioners approved a site for a new Boys and Girls Club in Quincy.

I'm Tatyana Purifoy, your Quincy neighborhood reporter, and community members say it’s a big step for local kids and families.

After going back and forth between Strong Road and North Grave Street, Gadsden County commissioners approved 122 North Grave Street as the site for Quincy's new Boys and Girls Club.

The decision ends years of discussion over where to build, clearing the way for construction to begin.

State leaders have already committed millions to the project, and community members say the club will bring much-needed resources and a safe space for children and families.

Reginald James, Interim County Administrator, said,” We can afford as a community to let down our boys and girl,s we got to get this done.”

With a site now locked in, the next step is designing and building the facility before state funding deadlines expire next year.

In Quincy Tatyana Purifoy ABC 27.

