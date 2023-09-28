1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Weather
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Alerts
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Traffic
Video
Latest Video
Watch ABC 27 News
Watch Breaking News Live
Contests
Station Info
Apps
Contact Us
ABC 27 News Staff
Advertise with Us
Employment
Submit a News Tip
In Your Neighborhood
National News
Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Inside Seminole Football
Inside Seminole Basketball
Community
Our Town
Entertainment
TV Guide
Lifestyle
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
In Your Neighborhood
Local News
Florida
Local News
Georgia
Local News
National
Local News
Quick links...
In Your Neighborhood
Florida
Georgia
National
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
WTXL
Steinhatchee
DEVELOPING: Human remains, vehicle parts found in Steinhatchee River
WTXL Digital Staff
2:09 PM, Sep 28, 2023
Steinhatchee
Pantry Flooded: Second Harvest steps up to feed families in Taylor County
Terry Gilliam Jr.
10:57 PM, Sep 24, 2023
Homepage
State sheltering help for residents impacted by Idalia
WTXL Digital Staff
3:18 PM, Sep 18, 2023
Homepage
NEW DATA: Peak storm surge of 7-12 feet recorded from Hurricane Idalia
Channing Frampton
2:57 PM, Sep 18, 2023
Homepage
VIDEO: Dust devil spins up in Steinhatchee
Channing Frampton
3:44 PM, Sep 14, 2023
Homepage
Crawfordville man working to serve hurricane survivors
Kenzie Krueger
6:19 PM, Sep 07, 2023
Homepage
Steinhatchee's Crabbie Dad's destroyed by Idalia's storm surge
Kendall Brandt
6:25 PM, Sep 01, 2023
Homepage
Power in Madison, Jefferson, Taylor Co. may be out through Labor Day Weekend
WTXL Digital Staff
1:40 PM, Sep 01, 2023
Homepage
Historic storm surge leaves boats stranded on land in Steinhatchee
Kendall Brandt
7:41 PM, Aug 31, 2023
Homepage
WATCH VIDEO: Satellite shows Steinhatchee before and after Hurricane Idalia
CNN Newsource
5:33 PM, Aug 31, 2023
Apps
ABC 27 Streaming