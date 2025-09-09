W.S. Stevens Center to open in Quincy this week

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Providing a safe place during storms while also honoring history, the W.S. Stevens Center is opening in Quincy to serve as both a health resource and a community beacon.



The center is built on the same grounds as the historic W.S. Stevens School, which burned down about ten years ago, preserving its legacy for future generations.

It will provide health and wellness services while also serving as an alternative shelter for residents who test positive for COVID during natural disasters.

The center sits on the same grounds where the historic W.S. Stevens school burned down about ten years ago. Now, county leaders say the new building will focus on health and wellness, while also providing space for community events.

Brenda Holt, Gadsden County Commissioner for district 4, said, "It's the only building that's left at this location, and there's a group, a great group called the Friends of Steven School that has helped the county preserve this building and get funding, uh, for a new building to be put right outside this door."

The W.S. Stevens Center will also serve as an alternative shelter for residents who test positive for Covid during natural disasters. That way, they can stay safe without risking exposure to others in other hurricane shelters across the county.

Reginald James, Interim County Administrator for Gadsden County, said, "You know, you know, Covid is no longer a pandemic, it's an endemic now, but you know, you never can tell what can happen. But it's just great to have a facility like this that we can shelter people in case we have any type of emergency like that."

The project was funded through state and federal support, but local leaders say it wouldn't have been possible without years of community advocacy. They hope the new center will help close Gadsden County's gap in health services, while also giving residents a place to gather.

The center also carries deep historical significance. I spoke to Commissioner Brenda Holt, and she says it's important to honor that legacy.

Commissioner Holt said, "Stevens school, the building that burned a few years ago, was a historic black school in Gadsden County and it is the descendant of the Dunbar School that was in the same area and during the time that it was built was during segregation… but Stevens School has a lot of historical background that has helped a lot of people including engineers and doctors to service throughout the country."

The grand opening will include a ribbon cutting and a reception with local leaders Friday at 11am. Officials say the community is invited to tour the new facility and learn about the services it will provide.

County leaders hope the W.S. Stevens Center will not only address health needs, but also bring the community together for generations to come.

