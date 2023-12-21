1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Weather
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Alerts
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Traffic
Video
Latest Video
Watch ABC 27 News
Watch Breaking News Live
Contests
Station Info
Apps
Contact Us
ABC 27 News Staff
Advertise with Us
Employment
Submit a News Tip
In Your Neighborhood
National News
Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Inside Seminole Football
Inside Seminole Basketball
Community
Our Town
Entertainment
TV Guide
Lifestyle
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
In Your Neighborhood
Local News
Florida
Local News
Georgia
Local News
National
Local News
Quick links...
In Your Neighborhood
Florida
Georgia
National
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
WTXL
Thomasville
VIDEO: Thomasville mother accused of murder plot in Bahamas can return to U.S.
Channing Frampton
1:32 PM, Dec 21, 2023
Thomasville
Thomasville recovery group, local agencies set to give out 600 blankets
Kandace Blake
5:18 PM, Dec 20, 2023
Thomasville
Public school employees set to receive $1,000 year-end bonus in Georgia
Kandace Blake
5:44 PM, Dec 19, 2023
Thomasville
Thomasville set to receive $175K for infrastructure improvements
Kandace Blake
5:46 PM, Dec 18, 2023
Homepage
Thomas County art program in need of special needs bathroom
Kandace Blake
6:30 PM, Dec 15, 2023
Thomasville
Thomasville Humane Society set to receive $940K to help reach no-kill status
Kandace Blake
5:40 PM, Dec 14, 2023
Homepage
Thomasville and surrounding neighbors celebrate Yellow Jackets championship
Kandace Blake
6:06 PM, Dec 13, 2023
Thomasville
Thomasville's Victorian Christmas set for Thursday and Friday
Kandace Blake
5:47 PM, Dec 13, 2023
Thomasville
Thomasville neighbors eager for new sidewalks; see where they're going
Kandace Blake
5:42 PM, Dec 12, 2023
Thomasville
NEW VIDEO: Thomasville mother pleads not guilty in murder-for-hire plot
KATIE McLAUGHLIN
4:05 PM, Dec 08, 2023
Homepage
Daughters honor Thomasville mother's legacy by sending packages to soldiers
Kandace Blake
5:39 PM, Dec 06, 2023
Homepage
Community comes together to support championship bound Yellow Jackets
Kandace Blake
5:51 PM, Dec 05, 2023
Homepage
Thomas County after school program working to ensure students academic success
Kandace Blake
6:37 PM, Dec 01, 2023
Homepage
HELP WANTED: Salvation Army in need of volunteers amid inflation setbacks
Kandace Blake
6:41 PM, Nov 30, 2023
Thomasville
Stray animals go unattended in Thomas County
Kandace Blake
6:39 PM, Nov 29, 2023
Thomasville
GOT HOUSING? Where 131 single family homes are planned for Thomasville
Kandace Blake
5:57 PM, Nov 27, 2023
Thomasville
FIND OUT HOW: Thomasville remembers former First Lady Rosalynn Carter
Kandace Blake
5:29 PM, Nov 22, 2023
Thomasville
Thomasville family memorializes innocent bystander killed in crash
Kandace Blake
5:44 PM, Nov 21, 2023
Thomasville
Thomasville set to receive ALDI grocery store; see where it's planned
Kandace Blake
5:55 PM, Nov 20, 2023
Homepage
Thomasville issues conditions to reinstate American Legion's liquor license.
Kandace Blake
7:38 PM, Nov 16, 2023
Homepage
Thomasville family unable to plan funeral for innocent bystander killed in crash
Kandace Blake
6:17 PM, Nov 15, 2023
Thomasville
Church of the Good Shepherd in Thomasville on state's '10 Places in Peril' list
Channing Frampton
12:57 PM, Nov 15, 2023
Thomasville
Thomasville's police chief announces retirement
Channing Frampton
12:08 PM, Nov 15, 2023
Thomasville
NEW VIDEO: Thomasville neighbors react to deadly high-speed chase
Kandace Blake
6:26 PM, Nov 14, 2023
Thomasville
GBI investigates use of force in Thomas County following crash in Thomasville
WTXL Digital Staff
1:54 PM, Nov 14, 2023
Thomasville
Thomasville property taxes not on the table for proposed 2024 budget
Kandace Blake
6:00 PM, Nov 13, 2023
Thomasville
Thomasville Veterans call for more help from community
Kandace Blake
5:21 PM, Nov 10, 2023
Thomasville
Thomasville Police complete "One Mind" program; here's what that is
Kandace Blake
4:56 PM, Nov 10, 2023
Thomasville
SEE THE VIDEO: Thomasville neighborhood struck with car break-ins
Kandace Blake
5:08 PM, Nov 09, 2023
Thomasville
Thomas County Election Officials expect surge in last-minute municipal voters
Kandace Blake
5:17 PM, Nov 07, 2023
Local News
Vacant lot renovations could bring more foot traffic to downtown Thomasville
Kandace Blake
6:40 PM, Nov 06, 2023
Thomasville
Jack Hadley Black History Museum set to build 10,000 SQ FT facility
Kandace Blake
5:42 PM, Nov 03, 2023
Thomasville
Construction progresses in Thomasville's historical district Dewey City
Kandace Blake
5:44 PM, Nov 02, 2023
Thomasville
Georgia Secretary of State visits Thomasville; we asked him why
Kandace Blake
5:43 PM, Nov 01, 2023
Thomasville
Master Nationals American Kennel Club set to bring in $7 million to Thomasville
Kandace Blake
6:25 PM, Oct 30, 2023
Thomasville
Early voting slower than expected in Thomasville
Kandace Blake
5:32 PM, Oct 27, 2023
Thomasville
Thomasville calls on artists to showcase culture of African Americans
Kandace Blake
1:36 PM, Oct 27, 2023
Thomasville
SEE WHY: Thomasville's American Legion Post 519 at risk of losing liquor license
Kandace Blake
6:30 PM, Oct 25, 2023
Thomasville
Story Walk promotes literacy in Thomasville; see where you can find it
Kandace Blake
5:42 PM, Oct 24, 2023
Thomasville
Inflation puts pressure on Thomasville utility bills; see how you can get help
Kandace Blake
6:11 PM, Oct 19, 2023
Thomasville
Thomasville woman driving passengers to Tallahassee's Amazon facility
Kandace Blake
5:27 PM, Oct 18, 2023
Thomasville
SEE WHY: Thomasville Fountain of Life Shelter seeks $10,000 from area leaders
Kandace Blake
4:53 PM, Oct 17, 2023
Apps
ABC 27 Streaming