Stop the Violence event takes place in Chattahoochee

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Saturday, the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office collaborated with Pastor Annette Bradley of the Praise News Network and DEM Country Boys motorcycle club of Sycamore, Florida for the first Stop the Violence community event.

The event, held at Southside Park in Chattahoochee,brought together children and parents for educational presentations on stopping gun violence.

Children enjoyed food and guided bike rides. Captain Anglie Holmes and deputy Robert Johnson, a school resource officer, provided an overview of the new DARE program, taught to 5th and 6th grade students, and other youth prevention programs available at the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.

Veneka Brown shared vital information on GCSO's Drug and Alcohol Abuse Outreach and available resources.

To become a community partner, you can contact Latrenda Gainous-Carroll at (850) 743-9560 for more information. Sheriff Morris Young said in a news release, more can be accomplished by building and fostering relationships as a 'Community of One'.

