Quincy commissioners vote to terminate contract with city clerk

QUINCY, Fla. — Quincy city commissioners unanimously voted to terminate their contract with the city clerk and begin the search for a new one.

That's according to a post from District 4 Commissioner Lane Stephens.

Former clerk Janice Shackelford was arrested last month on several charges, including theft, fraud, and forgery. Investigators say Shackelford took cash payments for cemetery plots.

Commissioner Stephens says the interim clerk plans to step down at the end of September and return to her regular duties with the building and planning department.

His post also says the city will begin reviewing applications for the open city manager position soon. Richard Ash has been serving as interim manager after the city fired Robert Nixon earlier this year.

The city is also working to complete their budget. Commissioner Stephens says the commission supported an ordinance that rolls back millage rates.

