Quincy city commissioners vote against proposed Boys and Girls Club location

QUINCY. FLA. (WTXL) — After months of planning, Quincy’s hopes for a new Boys and Girls Club have stalled after city commissioners voted against the proposed location — a move that surprised county officials and disappointed many in the community.



City commissioners voted against the plan last week, saying the location wasn’t the right fit despite strong community support.

County leaders are now working to find a new location before grant funding runs out.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Families in Quincy have been waiting for the green light on a new Boys and Girls Club, but it has hit a major roadblock after city commissioners voted against the proposed location on North Graves Street.

I’m Tatyana Purifoy, your Quincy neighborhood reporter. I’ve heard from one city commissioner who is disappointed, while residents say it’s time for city leaders to listen to the people.

Back in September, the Gadsden County Commission approved North Graves Street as the location for Quincy’s first Boys and Girls Club — a project years in the making.

The proposed site sits next to the recreation center and near the new K–12 school now under construction, which residents say would make it a safe and convenient space for students after school. But last week, Quincy city commissioners voted against the proposal, saying the location wasn’t the right fit.

That decision left many in the community frustrated — and even some city leaders disappointed.

Lane Stephens, Quincy City Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem said, “I am disappointed, u know I'm disappointed you know again what better location for it to be right there by that school so after school they can walk right over.”

Quincy residents have voiced their frustration online and at public meetings — saying the city’s vote ignores the needs of children and families who’ve waited years for this project to move forward.

Tammy Elmore, a Quincy resident said, “I guess they'll need to have some dialogue now from the constituents and the people that are in the community. I don't think a whole lot of that was done prior to, um, once we started talking about it, then people, yes, they agreed that the location would be a good location that was next to the new school. So hopefully now, that they'll actually listen to the people that are in the community, listen to the families, listen to the students, and try to find a location that's gonna be most useful for the kids and their families.”

I reached out to Gadsden County Commissioner Eric Hinson, who said they did not want to comment at this time because a special meeting will be held next week to discuss the next steps and possible new locations.

County leaders say they’re trying to move quickly to avoid losing the grant money that’s tied to the project — while residents are urging both boards to work together and find a solution soon.

As county leaders prepare for the special meeting next week, many in Quincy say they’re hoping this isn’t the end of the road for the Boys and Girls Club — but a chance for officials to regroup and get it right.

