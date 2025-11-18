Gadsden County issues emergency countywide burn ban

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — An emergency burn ban has been issued to all of Gadsden County due to what local leaders say is a high fire risk. County leaders say hot, dry, and windy conditions have increased the risk of a wildfire.

ABC 27 covered the beginning of the now expanded no-burn order that was issued last week in Midway as Firefighters reported a surge in brush fires.

Effective Tuesday, the county says all outdoor burning is prohibited unless it is authorized by the Florida Forest Service.

This includes no burning of yard debris, household paper products, or bonfires.

The following activities are allowed:

Supervised cooking using contained gas or charcoal grills

Authorized agricultural, silvicultural, or land-clearing burns

Permitted fireworks displays with proper fire-suppression equipment on-site

Emergency flares used on navigable waterways, lakes, or rivers.

Please remember: Setting unauthorized fires on grass, brush, or forested land is illegal and may result in penalties.

