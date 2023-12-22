1
WTXL
Valdosta
Nonprofits work to feed neighborhood in wake of Valdosta Soup Kitchen closure
Malia Thomas
6:23 PM, Dec 22, 2023
Valdosta
Concerned neighbors come together as Valdosta soup kitchen closes indefinitely
Malia Thomas
6:34 PM, Dec 21, 2023
Valdosta
Police update public on investigation into crash that killed Valdosta teen
Channing Frampton
5:06 PM, Dec 20, 2023
Valdosta
LAMP opens doors as Valdosta freeze moves in
Malia Thomas
6:02 PM, Dec 19, 2023
Valdosta
Area group pushes code enforcement for dealing with Valdosta's trash
Malia Thomas
5:58 PM, Dec 18, 2023
Valdosta
Suspected driver in deadly hit-and-run of a local football player comes forward
Malia Thomas
6:18 PM, Dec 15, 2023
Valdosta
Valdosta family receives new home for the holidays
Malia Thomas
6:01 PM, Dec 15, 2023
Valdosta
Driver allegedly involved in crash that killed Valdosta teen cooperating
Channing Frampton
3:34 PM, Dec 14, 2023
Valdosta
Valdosta neighbors react to school safety cameras by S.L. Mason Elementary
Malia Thomas
6:11 PM, Dec 13, 2023
Valdosta
$25K raised to help find those responsible for the death of Valdosta bartender
Malia Thomas
6:37 PM, Dec 12, 2023
Valdosta
Lowndes Board of Education names Sandra Wilcher as new superintendent
Channing Frampton
6:32 PM, Dec 12, 2023
Valdosta
As inflation impacts Valdosta businesses, Retail Academy aims to help
Malia Thomas
6:20 PM, Dec 12, 2023
Valdosta
Renovations and new businesses set to bring more foot traffic to downtown Hahira
Malia Thomas
8:52 AM, Dec 12, 2023
Valdosta
Police find vehicle that allegedly hit, killed Valdosta football player
Channing Frampton
11:11 AM, Dec 11, 2023
Valdosta
VIDEO: Hundreds of families reunite at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta
Malia Thomas
6:19 PM, Dec 08, 2023
Valdosta
Agriculture adds millions of dollars to Lowndes County economy
Malia Thomas
6:11 PM, Dec 08, 2023
Valdosta
UPDATE: Second arrest made following death of 73-year-old Valdosta man
Channing Frampton
2:42 PM, Dec 08, 2023
Valdosta
Valdosta law enforcement address tackle rising violent crime and prevention
Malia Thomas
8:58 PM, Dec 07, 2023
Valdosta
Neighbors react to TSPLOST improvement projects for Valdosta and Lowndes County
Malia Thomas
5:44 PM, Dec 06, 2023
Valdosta
RESULTS: Nick Harden projected to win Valdosta runoff election
WTXL Digital Staff
10:17 PM, Dec 05, 2023
Valdosta
Final day to cast vote for Valdosta City Council At-Large seat
Malia Thomas
8:14 PM, Dec 05, 2023
Valdosta
Valdosta State University cadet accepted into elite NATO flight program
Malia Thomas
5:17 PM, Dec 04, 2023
Valdosta
Human remains found in travel bus behind Valdosta church.
Malia Thomas
6:56 PM, Dec 01, 2023
Valdosta
New law enforcement course at Lowndes High School could help police shortage
Malia Thomas
6:32 PM, Nov 30, 2023
Valdosta
Valdosta urges neighbors to protect their pipes as freeze sets in
Malia Thomas
9:38 AM, Nov 29, 2023
Valdosta
Human remains found in Valdosta; police share where investigation stands
Channing Frampton
11:07 AM, Nov 28, 2023
Valdosta
Magnolia Reserve moves Valdosta State students in after months-long delay.
Malia Thomas
7:03 PM, Nov 27, 2023
Valdosta
Transitional home facility help families after dealing with homelessness
Malia Thomas
4:17 PM, Nov 24, 2023
Valdosta
Locally-owned shops give back to Valdosta during Small Business Week
Malia Thomas
5:07 PM, Nov 23, 2023
Valdosta
Second Harvest, ADM give away Thanksgiving meals to hundreds in Valdosta
Malia Thomas
10:39 AM, Nov 23, 2023
Valdosta
Second Harvest, ADM Valdosta giving away Thanksgiving meals Wednesday
Malia Thomas
5:07 PM, Nov 21, 2023
Valdosta
Valdosta veterans give away Thanksgiving meals to fellow service members
Malia Thomas
4:58 PM, Nov 21, 2023
Valdosta
Male teachers come together in Valdosta to walk home students
Malia Thomas
5:56 PM, Nov 17, 2023
Valdosta
Three people wanted for questioning after death of VSU student
Channing Frampton
3:05 PM, Nov 17, 2023
Valdosta
Valdosta city leaders address housing in town hall forum
Malia Thomas
7:31 AM, Nov 17, 2023
Valdosta
21 years after Valdosta mother and son go missing, family looking for answers
Malia Thomas
6:40 PM, Nov 13, 2023
Valdosta
Georgia gas tax further suspended; neighbors looking at electric options
Malia Thomas
6:28 PM, Nov 10, 2023
Valdosta
SEE HOW: Valdosta schools are teaching middle school students about STEM
Malia Thomas
6:25 PM, Nov 09, 2023
Valdosta
Valdosta election votes to be certified after software issue raised concerns
Malia Thomas
6:20 PM, Nov 08, 2023
Valdosta
Valdosta Fire Department awards two anonymous tipsters after arson conviction
Malia Thomas
6:24 PM, Nov 07, 2023
Valdosta
SNEAK PEEK: Wild Adventures set to debut Christmas attraction this month
Malia Thomas
10:32 AM, Nov 07, 2023
Valdosta
SEE HOW: Valdosta neighbors come together to feed the community
Malia Thomas
6:31 PM, Nov 03, 2023
