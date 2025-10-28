Quincy looks to restore $500,000 to their city reserve fund

QUINCY, Fla.(WTXL) — Quincy city leaders are working to restore $500,000 to the city’s reserve fund by cutting vacant positions across several departments.



The plan aims to rebuild the city’s financial cushion for future emergencies.

Vacant positions in police, fire, parks and recreation, and planning will be temporarily cut for the fiscal year.

Watch the video to hear what city officials say about the impact on staffing and safety.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When emergencies strike — from hurricanes to infrastructure failures — cities rely on their savings to stay afloat. I’m Tatyana Purifoy, your Quincy neighborhood reporter breaking down what needs to happen to replenish those funds.

City Manager Roger Milton is looking to restore the city’s reserve funding — adding half a million dollars back into savings since starting his new position as the new city manager. The money will come from cutting vacant positions in multiple departments — including police, fire, parks and recreation, and building and planning.

Roger Milton, Quincy city manager, said, “We want to make sure — I want to make sure — I want to put a lot of emphasis to our residents and our citizens of Quincy that we’re not going to do anything to jeopardize safety. We’re going to make sure that the police department, the fire department — that they have the tools and the staff necessary in order to be able to run an efficient department, and that the citizen's safety is paramount and it is number one on our radar.”

Milton says these positions aren’t being eliminated completely. If a department really need that vacant spot back they will give to back to them. Residents are concerned that cutting vacant spots in departments like the police department with hinder the community safety and city commissioners say the decision wouldn’t be moving forward if it hurts any departments.

Lane Stephens, Quincy mayor pro tem, said, “It is a concern of some of the citizens and rightfully so, but just trust us that we’re doing what’s best overall for the city and for our budget.”

Quincy Police Chief Carlos Hill says his department currently has sixteen officers — and while he’d like to have a full staff of twenty.

He doesn’t believe cutting a vacant dispatch or officer position will impact public safety. City leaders say the change will help rebuild a financial cushion for future emergencies — while keeping services running smoothly.

City officials say it’s about being prepared — making sure the money is there when the community needs it most.

