QUINCY, Fla (WTXL) — Community members in Gadsden County came together for a special fish fry to honor the more than 3,100 veterans who call the county home.



Veterans from different branches of the military gathered with family, friends, and neighbors to share stories and enjoy a meal prepared by local volunteers.

Organizers say the annual event is a way to celebrate service, unity, and the ongoing support veterans give one another.

Watch the video below to see the message the Director of Gadsden County Veteran Service Office has for veterans.

Gadsden County honors veterans with annual fish fry celebration

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Gadsden County community came together for a special fish fry celebration to honor veterans there.

Veterans from different branches of the military gathered with friends, family, and neighbors to share stories and enjoy a meal.

Plates of freshly fried fish, sides, and desserts were all prepared by local volunteers.

Michael Jackson, the Director of Gadsden County Veteran Service Office, said, “The message I have for the veterans — keep helping each other. We helped each other when we were in the military; we need to continue to do so out of the military. Bringing each other together, it’s like a family reunion of veterans and their family members. We do it happily once a year. Thank a veteran every day for what they’ve done for this country and their community.”

According to the Veterans Service Office, more than 3,100 veterans call Gadsden County home.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.