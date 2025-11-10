FHP: Wet roads may have contributed to deadly Gadsden County crash

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A 19-year-old woman, from Obrien, Florida, died following a crash in Gadsden County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say it happened around 4 p.m. Sunday. They say wet roads and heavy rain may have played a factor in crash.

The woman was headed west on I-10 near mile marker 167. Troopers say she ran off the road and hit a tree. She died at the scene.

Agencies including Gadsden County EMS, Gadsden County Sheriff's Office, Chattahoochee Fire Department, and Sycamore Volunteer Fire Department all assisted the Florida Highway Patrol at the scene.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.