Teen suspect charged as an adult in the shooting of FSU linebacker Ethan Pritchard

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Prosecutors have decided to charge a 16-year-old as an adult in the shooting of Florida State linebacker Ethan Pritchard, who remains in critical condition after being struck in the head by gun fire.



Anthony Glenn, 16, will face adult charges alongside three other suspects.

Each suspect is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Watch the video to find out why the State Attorney decided to try the 16-year old as an adult.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Florida State linebacker Ethan Pritchard is still recovering after being shot in Havana earlier this month. I'm Tatyana Purifoy, your Quincy neighborhood reporter, with new details from state attorney Jack Campbell about a teenage suspect in the case and the charges all four suspects are facing.

State attorney Jack Campbell says prosecutors have now decided to charge 16-year-old Anthony Glenn as an adult in the shooting of FSU linebacker Ethan Pritchard. Campbell says the decision was made after reviewing the evidence and the level of violence involved in the case. He tells us all four suspects will now be handled together in adult court.

Each suspect is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle…not just for targeting Pritchard, but also for the two others who were in the car at the time of the shooting. Campbell explains these kinds of direct file decisions… moving a juvenile case into adult court…is reviewed carefully. Prosecutors in the juvenile division make a recommendation, chiefs review it, and ultimately Campbell makes the final call.

Ethan Pritchard was shot a little over two weeks ago in Havana near the Havana Heights apartments. Investigators believe the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity, tied to an earlier drive-by in Havana. They say multiple guns were used when Pritchard's car was fired on while he was driving his aunt home… one bullet hitting him in the head.

Glenn is due back in court next month. Pritchard has since opened his eyes in the hospital but remains in critical condition, as his family, coaches, and community continue to rally around him.

All four suspects are still in jail without bond.

