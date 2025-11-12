Gadsden County neighbors step up to help each other through tough times

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Across Gadsden County, neighbors are proving that when one person struggles, the whole community steps in to make sure no one is left behind.



The Gadsden County Probation Office partnered with Second Harvest to host a food distribution for families still waiting on SNAP benefits.

Community members are organizing local food and clothing drives and creating clothes closets at schools for students in need.

Watch the video below to see how neighbors are helping neighbors during difficult times.

During tough times, it’s the power of community that makes the biggest difference. Across Gadsden County, people are stepping up — from food distributions to clothing drives — to make sure no one is left behind. I’m Tatyana Purifoy, your Quincy neighborhood reporter, where neighbors are proving that when one person struggles, the whole community shows up to help.

In Gadsden County, when one neighbor struggles — the whole community steps in. From food distributions to winter clothing drives, residents are working together to make sure as many people have what they need during these difficult times.

The Gadsden County Probation Office joined forces with Second Harvest for a food distribution, helping families who are still waiting for their SNAP benefits this month. Organizers say it’s about more than just food — it’s about showing care and compassion.

Temeka Rollins, probation manager for the Gadsden County Probation Office, said, “I like giving and I like doing and I like just giving to the less fortunate and just making sure people have. I always think about that could be me, and I just like the idea of giving back.”

And the generosity doesn’t stop there. Across the county, people are organizing small food and clothing drives — collecting coats, shoes, and everyday essentials. Some schools are even creating clothing closets so students can find what they need without worry.

Onryll Lewis, a community clothing drive organizer, said, “I am so excited. This effort means so much to me, and I’m just hoping that it inspires the rest of the community. Help each other out — it’s all about caring for one another, especially during this season and everything that’s going on in the world. It’s just very important that we stick together.”

Organizers say these efforts show what makes small towns like Gadsden County special — neighbors looking out for one another, without being asked, just because it’s the right thing to do.

The county’s next food distribution will take place this Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Springfield Multi-Purpose Center. And if you’d like to donate winter clothing, you can drop off items at any of the locations listed on your screen. In Quincy, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

