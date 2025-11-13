FHP: WB Lanes on U.S. 90 back open in Quincy following pedestrian fatality

UPDATE:

FHP says all WB lanes are back open. Allow some extra time as traffic flow resumes.

Original:

The Florida Highway Patrol is working the scene of a deadly accident in Quincy.

FHP tells us a pedestrian was hit on W Jefferson St around 3:30 Thursday morning. They say a Dodge Charger hit the pedestrian, but no details were given on what caused the crash or whether the pedestrian died at the scene or was taken to the hospital.

The driver was taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

WB Lanes on U.S. 90 are closed while crews work the scene.

Drivers are urged to find a different route.

This is a developing story.

