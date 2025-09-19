Gadsden County treasure hunt returns with history, family and fun

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Neighbors across Gadsden County will spend Saturday solving riddles and collecting coins as part of the second annual Treasure Hunt, a community event that highlights the county’s history.



The hunt begins at the courthouse with registration at 9 a.m. before teams follow clues to historic churches.

Stops along the way include challenges, coins to collect, and lessons about Gadsden County’s culture.

The second annual Gadsden County treasure hunt is back, turning history into an adventure for families across the community. I'm Tatyana Purifoy, your Quincy neighborhood reporter. This year's event takes participants from the courthouse to the historic Wilson house, with plenty to discover along the way.

The hunt begins with registration at the courthouse Saturday morning. From there, participants follow clues that lead them to churches across the county, each stop offering a challenge and a coin to collect. Organizers say the event not only celebrates local culture but also encourages residents to connect with Gadsden's history in a hands-on way.

Brenda Holt Gadsden County Commissioner said, "They get to go and see the county first of all. There are great people here. They have an opportunity to see what good southern living is also, it's very important to children because they were so excited about the last treasure hunt, and we had quite a few contestants."

At the finish line participants will gather at the Wilson house, a restored Victorian home with a long family legacy. The house has stood for more than a century, once serving as a hub for educators and even a safe place for civil rights leaders traveling through Quincy.

Kerwin Jones-Wilson, curator for the Wilson house said, "So the Wilson house was built around 1910 and it belonged to Henrietta and Robert Wilson. They were pillars of the community where they would go out and be activists and do community gatherings and get the community involved in some of the issues that were happening in 1910."

Visitors can also tour the home and join in traditional activities like butter-making and jewelry-making. The day will wrap up with an award ceremony for the top treasure hunt finishers. You can still sign up for the treasure hunt on Saturday at 9 a.m. The event starts at 10 a.m.

From riddles at local churches to stories inside the Wilson house, organizers say the treasure hunt is helping keep Gadsden County's history alive for generations to come. In Quincy Tatyana Purifoy ABC 27.

