Gadsden County School District hosts a gift giveaway for students of Quincy Headstart

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gifts, giving and community are a few words that described the scene at Gadsden County's District Office today.



The holiday spirit was in full swing as the Gadsden County School District held their annual Christmas Gift Giveaway for local youth.

This year, 16 students of Quincy Headstart would perform Christmas songs, receive gifts, along with meeting Santa Claus.

Christmas came early for Gadsden County youth in our Quincy neighborhood.

Early Wednesday, the Gadsden County School District hosted a Christmas Gift Giveaway for 16 students of Quincy Headstart.

Youth were given the opportunity to take a tour of the building, meet Santa Claus and perform songs for parents and staff across all departments.

Department heads would then present youth with presents that were on their wishlist.

One parent shares how this experience was refreshing to see.

"It's amazing to see! You know, each and every last one of the kids have a smile on their face," explains Jamontaye Phillips, a parent of two of the students from Wednesday's program.

Organizers from the district office say that they’ve been keeping this tradition alive for the last few years and hope to see it grow over time.

