Despite funding cuts Quincy Music Theatre raises the curtain for Merrily We Roll Along

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Quincy Music Theatre is putting the final touches on Merrily We Roll Along ahead of Friday night’s opening — a milestone that comes after financial uncertainty. The theatre was one of many across Florida affected by statewide arts funding cuts, losing the support they’ve relied on for years.

To help fill the gap, the theatre applied for a separate grant — and was approved. Leaders say that funding has helped cover essential production needs, from costumes to set materials, keeping this season on track.

Olga Connolly, the interim executive director of Quincy Music Theater, said, “After a year without the grant I think we were waiting and hoping and when it came through there was great celebration. Definitely it was a long year without one, and so we have wind under our wings now.”

And with opening night around the corner, the cast says they’re ready to take the stage and show audiences exactly what their support has made possible.

Ty Stone, who plays Franklin Shepard in Merrily We Roll Along, said, “When those audiences show up it’s good to know that they will walk away probably knowing or seeing something new that they’ve never see before and it’s cool to just showcase art like that… it’s always good to see that people are here to support your art in a time where it’s very much needed.”

The cast says this production is a celebration of resilience — and the people who stood behind them when they needed it most. They hope this weekend’s performances will not only entertain audiences, but also show why sustaining local arts remains so important. The show will run from December 5 all the way until December 14.

