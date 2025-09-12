Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two suspects in FSU Player Shooting make first court appearance

On Wednesday, the FDLE and the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office arrested four suspects related to the shooting
Tatyana Purifoy
Two men charged in connection with the shooting of Florida State football player Ethan Pritchard appeared in Gadsden County Court Friday morning.

Caron Miller faces three counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle. He's being held without bond.

Germany Atkins was also in court, and he's charged with possession of cannabis with intent to sell and violation of probation out of Leon County. He's also being held without bond.

Pritchard remains hospitalized as investigators continue piecing together what led up to the shooting.

