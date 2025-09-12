Two suspects in FSU Player Shooting make first court appearance

Two men charged in connection with the shooting of Florida State football player Ethan Pritchard appeared in Gadsden County Court Friday morning.

Caron Miller faces three counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle. He's being held without bond.

Germany Atkins was also in court, and he's charged with possession of cannabis with intent to sell and violation of probation out of Leon County. He's also being held without bond.

Pritchard remains hospitalized as investigators continue piecing together what led up to the shooting.

