Gadsden County chaplain leads courthouse prayer vigil after recent criminal incidents

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County sheriff’s chaplain is held another prayer vigil Thursday on the courthouse square, following two recent incidents that left the community shaken.



Last week’s vigil drew a strong turnout, with residents saying it brought hope and encouragement.

The chaplain says the gatherings are about finding strength and promoting county unity.

Watch the video to hear the chaplain hopes for these vigils going forward.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In front of the Gadsden County Courthouse, neighbors once again gathered to pray.

After last week's turnout and in the wake of recent violence, the chaplain at the county sheriff's office says it's about showing unity when the county needs it most.

Last week, chaplain Jimmy Salters' first prayer vigil attracted dozens of neighbors. Organizers say the response was so strong, they wanted to do it again.

The vigil follows two major incidents in the county: a prisoner escaping from the courthouse and the shooting of an FSU football player in Havana.

Salters said, "My hope for the future of Gadsden County is that we will certainly be united and that the spirit of unity will expand throughout the county, and we can really advance on the principles of godliness."

The chaplain says the gatherings are about finding hope and healing, and they show the community is stronger when it stands together.

Salters says he hopes gatherings like this spark lasting change.

