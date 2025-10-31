New Boys & Girls Club approved in Gadsden County after county and school board partnership

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — A new Boys & Girls Club could soon open in Gadsden County after both the school board and county commissioners approved plans to move forward with the project on Ward’s Lot in Quincy.



The school board voted to convey the Ward’s Lot property to the county earlier this week.

County commissioners approved the site during a special meeting Thursday.

Watch the video below to hear from local leaders about what this partnership means for Gadsden County families.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new Boys & Girls Club could soon open in Gadsden County thanks to a partnership between the Gadsden County School Board and county commissioners.

On Thursday, county commissioners voted unanimously to officially accept the property of Ward’s Lot in Quincy on North Washington Street from the school board.

That’s after the school board approved a proposal to convey the Ward’s Lot property to the county. With both sides now in agreement, design and construction on the new Boys & Girls Club can begin.

Alonzeta Simpkins, the Gadsden County commissioner for District 2, said, “Once we finish that design phase, then we will begin to build for our Boys & Girls Club here in Gadsden County. So we are definitely excited that we were able to partner with the school board to make this happen.”

Originally, the county planned to build the Boys & Girls Club on North Graves Street, but the city commission denied that proposal. Since Ward’s Lot belongs to the school board and not the city, officials say this new plan clears the way to move forward.

Stacy Hannigon, the Gadsden County School Board member for District 2, said, “I figured all I could do was make a suggestion, and so I reached out to the county administrator—or actually, in the midst of a conversation with him, not even focused on Boys & Girls Club—I mentioned, ‘Well, what about Ward’s Lot?’ He liked the idea, and from there it just took off.”

Both the school board and county commissioners say they’re ready to move full speed ahead.

Commissioner Ronterious Green, the county commissioner for District 5, said, “This does give opportunity for us to come together as a community to collectively work together on something that is so needed for our community.”

