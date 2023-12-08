1
WTXL
Southeast Tallahassee
WATCH THE MOMENT: Leon County Schools surprises 2023-2024 teacher of the year
Kendall Brandt
1:59 PM, Dec 08, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
Community rallies together for Turkey Drive distribution
Terry Gilliam Jr.
8:30 PM, Nov 18, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
FSU legend Charlie Ward takes kids on shopping spree at Dick's Sporting Goods
Alberto Camargo
8:37 PM, Nov 15, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
North Florida Fair begins; inflation impacts vendors
Terry Gilliam Jr.
5:51 PM, Nov 02, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
Florida State cross country teams will compete at Apalachee Regional Park Friday
WTXL Digital Staff
4:49 PM, Oct 26, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
Student confesses to bringing airsoft rifle to Lincoln High School
Channing Frampton
4:38 PM, Oct 20, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
"It's scary" - Southeast Tallahassee neighbors working to keep pedestrians safe
Kendall Brandt
6:16 PM, Oct 16, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
UPDATE: Child hit by car on Blair Stone Road dies
Channing Frampton
8:50 AM, Oct 11, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
SLOW DOWN: Families paint crosswalk in Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood
Terry Gilliam Jr.
2:15 PM, Oct 07, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
Leon County has collected 300+ loads of Hurricane Idalia debris
WTXL Digital Staff
2:10 PM, Oct 05, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
FSU soccer players teach clinic to local elementary students
Alberto Camargo
8:13 PM, Sep 26, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
Price tag on SoMo Walls project goes up, Blueprint awards extra funding
Kendall Brandt
8:14 AM, Sep 22, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
FSUS dads walk their children to school; we went along to find out why
Alberto Camargo
6:47 PM, Sep 20, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
New state emergency operation center going up in Southeast Tallahassee
WTXL Digital Staff
12:32 PM, Sep 20, 2023
Homepage
INSIDE LOOK: New affordable housing complex completed
12:50 PM, Sep 13, 2023
Homepage
How Amazon is helping communities recover from Hurricane Idalia
WTXL Digital Staff
2:08 PM, Sep 05, 2023
Homepage
Supervisor of Elections inducted into Election Officials Hall of Fame
WTXL Digital Staff
11:17 AM, Sep 05, 2023
Homepage
One pedestrian dead following Labor Day crash
WTXL Digital Staff
10:40 AM, Sep 05, 2023
Homepage
See how leaders are enhancing safety measures at Gene Cox Stadium
5:37 PM, Aug 23, 2023
Homepage
Transportation routes for Amazon employees in Leon County
6:51 PM, Aug 22, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS: LCS leaders working to prevent problems
5:08 PM, Aug 21, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
Smokey Hollow Community lives on: Here's how
5:34 PM, Aug 18, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
Fall Seed Library Kickoff
6:15 PM, Aug 17, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
Pace Center for Girls Leon supports students in Tallahassee; here's how
4:55 PM, Aug 16, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
How some Tallahassee leaders say raising taxes will cut down on violent crime
6:24 PM, Aug 15, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
Tallahassee leaders call for African American history to be taught in schools
6:11 PM, Aug 10, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
Leon County students can still take AP Psychology despite state controversy
6:25 PM, Aug 09, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
Leon County School district says school buses are ready to roll Thursday
6:10 PM, Aug 09, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
Support for local black business owners
5:37 PM, Aug 07, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
Accessible housing and sports for people living with disabilities
6:37 PM, Aug 04, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
Leon County Sheriff's Office: Two people found dead in home on Dayflower Circle
WTXL Digital Staff
11:46 AM, Aug 04, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
'Let's work together': Advocacy group urging new partnership to fix Lake Munson
11:14 PM, Aug 03, 2023
Local News
Tallahassee Housing Authority hosts workshops for Orange Ave Apartments
4:31 PM, Aug 03, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
The Giving Pump
6:50 PM, Aug 02, 2023
Southeast Tallahassee
Affordable after school programs
6:32 PM, Aug 02, 2023
