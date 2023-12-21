1
WTXL
Southwest Tallahassee
Travelers navigate construction in and around Tallahassee airport
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:13 PM, Dec 21, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
FAMU football success impacts Southwest Tallahassee
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:09 PM, Dec 20, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Overnight cold weather sheltering available in Tallahassee
Channing Frampton
1:55 PM, Dec 18, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
'Twas the week before Christmas
Terry Gilliam Jr.
7:47 PM, Dec 17, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Feeding families across the city during the holidays
Terry Gilliam Jr.
8:05 PM, Dec 16, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
NEW VIDEO: Florida A&M brings 10-game winning streak into Celebration Bowl
By The Associated Press
10:51 AM, Dec 15, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Southwest Tallahassee neighbors step up to help paralyzed women
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:12 PM, Dec 14, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Blueprint unveils ninth public art installation on History and Culture Trail
Channing Frampton
4:09 PM, Dec 14, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
VIDEO: Airport leaders ask city for $1M to complete major renovation
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:32 PM, Dec 13, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Homelessness stereotypes have impact on population says Kearney Center client
Maya Sargent
5:21 PM, Dec 13, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
FAMU names Julian “Cannonball” and Nat Adderley Music Institute
Channing Frampton
4:43 PM, Dec 13, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
State Championships draw hundreds of fans to Tallahassee for historic event
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:16 PM, Dec 08, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Southwest Tallahassee church vandalized; business owners say crime has gone up
Maya Sargent
5:42 PM, Dec 08, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
FAMU Police Officers receive $9K pay hike to raise starting salaries to $60K
Channing Frampton
4:21 PM, Dec 08, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Community comes together with TFD to find ways to prevent house fires
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:09 PM, Dec 07, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Bringing a community together to one table
Terry Gilliam Jr.
7:29 PM, Dec 03, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
SEE HOW: One group is trying to uplift wellness in black families
Terry Gilliam Jr.
3:54 AM, Dec 03, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
FL Supreme Court: Officers, victims names are not protected under Marsy's Law
1:06 PM, Nov 30, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Whole Child Leon focuses on "power of prevention" to help Leon County children
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:36 PM, Nov 29, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
UPDATED: Why two women were shot in Tallahassee Tuesday
Channing Frampton
4:02 PM, Nov 28, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Overnight cold shelter available in Tallahassee; see when and where to go
Channing Frampton
12:23 PM, Nov 28, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
NEW VIDEO: Tallahassee International Airport records more traffic
Channing Frampton
11:50 AM, Nov 22, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Hot meals help poorest ZIP code in Florida
Maya Sargent
7:00 AM, Nov 22, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
VIDEO: Owner of Square Mug Cafe reflects on closure announcement
Stefan Roberts
5:31 PM, Nov 20, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
FAMU receives $50k to fight food insecurity on campus
Channing Frampton
11:29 AM, Nov 20, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Second Harvest prepares for major turkey distribution events
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:08 PM, Nov 17, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Tallahassee Community College on track for new name; see what's next
Channing Frampton
12:44 PM, Nov 15, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
More than 30,000 people face food insecurity in Leon County
Maya Sargent
5:45 PM, Nov 14, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
NEW VIDEO: FAMU students react to new 700-bed housing project for campus
Channing Frampton
4:49 PM, Nov 14, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Junior League of Tallahassee kicks off weeklong 'Little Black Dress' initiative
Terry Gilliam Jr.
7:56 PM, Nov 12, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Florida A&M beats Oakland (CA) 28-0
8:39 AM, Nov 12, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
FAMU announces signing with U.S Coast Guard
Terry Gilliam Jr.
7:13 PM, Nov 11, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Youth group uses performing arts to curb Tallahassee gun violence
Terry Gilliam Jr.
5:53 PM, Nov 10, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Project designed to repair rough Tallahassee railroad crossings
Terry Gilliam Jr.
5:52 PM, Nov 09, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Free legal clinic designed to close justice gap
Terry Gilliam Jr.
7:27 PM, Nov 03, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Tallahassee Rotary working on ways to treat overdoses
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:22 PM, Nov 01, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
No suspects, no arrests following 2 Tallahassee shootings
Channing Frampton
1:42 PM, Oct 31, 2023
Local News
Voter bus tour joined FAMU Homecoming parade
Terry Gilliam Jr.
7:54 PM, Oct 28, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Thousands in town for FAMU Homecoming; What you need to know for the weekend
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:47 PM, Oct 27, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
FAMU, Big Bend Habitat and Whirlpool partner to build family home in Tallahassee
Alberto Camargo
4:03 PM, Oct 27, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
Two men shot in Southwest Tallahassee early Friday morning
Channing Frampton
10:28 AM, Oct 27, 2023
Southwest Tallahassee
SW Tallahassee needs more housing; what neighbors tell us about the situation
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:37 PM, Oct 26, 2023
