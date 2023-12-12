1
WTXL
Crawfordville
Food drive helps feed Crawfordville neighbors during the holiday season
Kenzie Krueger
10:09 AM, Dec 14, 2023
Crawfordville
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office requests money to update E911 System
Kenzie Krueger
6:15 PM, Dec 12, 2023
Crawfordville
Money for affordable housing could be coming to Wakulla County
Kenzie Krueger
6:09 PM, Dec 12, 2023
Crawfordville
New and improved recreational facilities could be coming to Wakulla County
Kenzie Krueger
11:44 AM, Dec 12, 2023
Crawfordville
Crawfordville baby recovers, returns home after heart transplant
Kenzie Krueger
9:20 AM, Dec 11, 2023
Crawfordville
Panacea man dies following Wakulla County crash
Channing Frampton
9:31 PM, Dec 10, 2023
Crawfordville
A new technology just came to Wakulla County, that could help improve safety
Kenzie Krueger
6:38 PM, Dec 07, 2023
Crawfordville
Wakulla County Charter Committee votes to make changes despite concerns
Kenzie Krueger
12:27 PM, Dec 06, 2023
Crawfordville
Florida Wild Mammal Association holding fundraiser to benefit local wildlife
Kenzie Krueger
6:00 PM, Dec 01, 2023
Crawfordville
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office has a program to help youth pursuing careers
Kenzie Krueger
3:51 PM, Dec 01, 2023
Crawfordville
Prom for senior citizens planned in Wakulla County; here's how you can help
Kenzie Krueger
5:16 PM, Nov 29, 2023
Crawfordville
People in Wakulla County review proposed changes to charter
Kenzie Krueger
1:22 AM, Nov 29, 2023
Crawfordville
Small Businesses in Crawfordville talk about the importance of community support
Kenzie Krueger
4:55 PM, Nov 24, 2023
Crawfordville
Crawfordville man feels effects of inflation while serving Thanksgiving turkeys
Kenzie Krueger
3:39 PM, Nov 23, 2023
Crawfordville
Crawfordville entrepreneurs looking forward to 'Small Business Saturday'
Kenzie Krueger
6:08 PM, Nov 22, 2023
Crawfordville
GET INVOLVED: Wakulla County needs poll workers for upcoming elections
Kenzie Krueger
5:45 PM, Nov 20, 2023
Crawfordville
Wakulla County to update emergency communication system
Kenzie Krueger
6:51 PM, Nov 16, 2023
Crawfordville
Wakulla County's population is growing; see what the library is doing to keep up
Kenzie Krueger
6:11 PM, Nov 14, 2023
Crawfordville
Groups teaming up to help Wakulla County children
Kenzie Krueger
6:42 PM, Nov 13, 2023
Crawfordville
Women-owned businesses thrive in Wakulla County despite inflation pressures
Kenzie Krueger
7:30 PM, Nov 10, 2023
Crawfordville
Sisters serving Thanksgiving dinner to Wakulla County neighbors in need
Kenzie Krueger
5:40 PM, Nov 09, 2023
Crawfordville
Wakulla County neighbors call for more affordable housing options
Kenzie Krueger
6:29 PM, Nov 07, 2023
Crawfordville
Wakulla County working to give children without beds a place to sleep
Kenzie Krueger
6:26 PM, Nov 02, 2023
Crawfordville
With hiring freeze in place, Wakulla County neighbors express concerns
Kenzie Krueger
6:21 PM, Oct 31, 2023
Crawfordville
Why Wakulla County leaders voted to implement a hiring freeze
Kenzie Krueger
6:22 PM, Oct 30, 2023
Crawfordville
Wakulla County leaders consider hiring freeze following tax mistake
Kenzie Krueger
6:07 PM, Oct 27, 2023
Crawfordville
How you can help feeding Wakulla County one peanut butter jar at a time
Kenzie Krueger
5:49 PM, Oct 26, 2023
Crawfordville
Unwrap how Operation Santa is helping families in Wakulla County
Kenzie Krueger
5:39 PM, Oct 25, 2023
Crawfordville
NEW VIDEO: Wakulla Property Appraiser addresses 'fat-finger' tax roll mistake
WTXL Digital Staff
5:08 PM, Oct 24, 2023
Crawfordville
Crawfordville neighbors voice concerns about internet connection
Kenzie Krueger
6:41 PM, Oct 23, 2023
Crawfordville
Crawfordville friends host run to show support for their friend
Kenzie Krueger
7:28 PM, Oct 20, 2023
Crawfordville
Bears in Wakulla may wind up in crosshairs
Kenzie Krueger
12:53 AM, Oct 17, 2023
Crawfordville
Crawfordville area greenhouse hosting open house
Kenzie Krueger
6:34 PM, Oct 06, 2023
Crawfordville
Hudson Park renovation nearing completion in Crawfordville
Kenzie Krueger
5:32 PM, Oct 02, 2023
Crawfordville
New golf course taking shape near Crawfordville
Kenzie Krueger
6:31 PM, Sep 29, 2023
Crawfordville
UPDATED: Why Wakulla Fire Rescue is hiring multiple people
Kenzie Krueger
5:32 PM, Sep 27, 2023
Crawfordville
FIND OUT WHY: Wakulla County is getting a new emergency communication system
Kenzie Krueger
6:35 PM, Sep 22, 2023
Crawfordville
Wakulla Co. Deputy terminated following molestation charge
WTXL Digital Staff
6:12 PM, Sep 22, 2023
Crawfordville
Weekend concert in Crawfordville will support Big Bend artists
Kenzie Krueger
6:35 PM, Sep 21, 2023
Crawfordville
Homeowners in Wakulla Co. could be paying lower taxes
Kenzie Krueger
6:22 PM, Sep 20, 2023
Homepage
Motorcyclist hurt in crash involving Wakulla County School Bus
Channing Frampton
12:02 PM, Sep 18, 2023
Homepage
Crawfordville senior citizens get advice on creating a will
Kenzie Krueger
4:55 PM, Sep 13, 2023
ABC 27 Streaming