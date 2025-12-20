Holiday cheer fills downtown Quincy during annual Christmas parade

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Holiday cheer took over downtown Quincy Friday night as the city’s annual Christmas Parade brought families together for a festive tradition that’s been part of the community for more than a decade.



Floats, dancers, cheerleaders, school bands, city leaders, and the Quincy Fire Department filled the parade route with music, lights, and holiday spirit.

Community members say the parade is more than a celebration. It's a reminder of Quincy’s close-knit spirit and shared traditions.

Watch the video below to see highlights from the parade, including Santa’s appearance and reactions from families along the route.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Holiday cheer took over the city of Quincy Friday night during their annual Christmas parade.

I’m Tatyana Purifoy, your Quincy neighborhood reporter.

Dancers, cheerleaders, city leaders, and even Santa himself came out to spread holiday joy to the dozens of families who came out.

Downtown Quincy was full of lights, music, and excitement as the annual Christmas parade rolled through the heart of the city.

For many families, this parade marks a special way to celebrate the holiday season together.

Floats, performers, and community groups lined the parade route as crowds gathered early to get a front-row view of the celebration.

This year’s parade was postponed about two weeks ago. But that didn’t stop the holiday spirit, as residents came out to enjoy the 10-year Quincy tradition.

Shaliyah Harris, a Gadsden County high school cheerleader, said, “It was very joyful. It was good to be a part of the community and all this life, and I’m very happy to cheer with my cheerleaders and fellow classmates.”

Cheerleaders brought high energy to the route, waving to the crowd and helping set the tone for the festive night. Dance teams and school bands followed closely behind, filling the streets with music and movement as families watched from sidewalks and front porches.

Aniya Stevens, a parade dancer, said, “I love dancing and being in front of people. Yes, it was very exciting.”

The highlight of the night for some of the kids was when Santa Claus made his way through the crowd, waving and spreading holiday cheer.

For many in Quincy, the parade is more than just a holiday event, it’s a reminder of the city’s close-knit community and the traditions that bring neighbors together each year.

Denise Fletcher, a Quincy neighbor, said, “We are so happy to be here. We have Gadsden County friends. We have children that we love. We have people that have given to the community that are represented in the parade, and we love it.”

From the festive floats to the smiling faces, this yearly tradition always spreads holiday spirit in this neighborhood.

