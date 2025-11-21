Quincy clinic expands services through new Sheriff’s Office partnership

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Abella Women’s Center in Quincy is expanding its support for families through free medical care, long-term counseling, and a new partnership with the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.



The clinic offers free pregnancy care, STD testing, counseling, and two years of support for new parents.

A new partnership with the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office strengthens victim advocacy and crisis support in the community.

Watch the video below to learn how the center’s programs are helping families across Gadsden County.

Quincy clinic expand services through new Sheriff’s Office partnership

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Quincy women’s clinic is expanding access to pregnancy services by bringing care directly into neighborhoods. I’m Tatyana Purifoy, your Quincy neighborhood reporter, and Abella Women’s Center is working to make support available in Gadsden County to anyone who needs it.

Abella Women’s Center in Quincy is taking a big step forward after forming a new partnership with the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. It's a collaboration designed to strengthen support for victims and connect more people in crisis to the help they need.

The clinic has been a resource for local families for more than ten years, offering free pregnancy care and medical services throughout Gadsden County. Their team provides everything from pregnancy tests and ultrasounds to STD screenings and treatment for both men and women — all at no cost, thanks to community donations.

The Executive Director of Abella Health tells me the need in Gadsden County is significant. The county’s poverty rate sits at 27.7%, and access to healthcare in rural areas remains a challenge, with options 45 minutes away from the area — making resources like Abella even more critical.

The center also supports clients long after delivery. For up to two years, parents can receive counseling, ongoing guidance, and essential items to help them stay on their feet.

Kimberly Nelson, the Executive Director of Abella Health said, “Over the next two years, we want to help them, whether that’s getting their GED or getting into college or maybe getting into their own home or something like that. We want to come alongside them and help them however we can, so when they come on a monthly basis, they’ll meet with their client advocate, and we’ll just talk about how they’re doing.”

The support doesn’t stop after a baby is born. Inside Abella’s baby boutique, families can pick up diapers, wipes, baby food, formula, and clothing at no cost.

The clinic also runs a fatherhood program. Dads who meet with a client advocate five times earn a new infant car seat, and after ten visits, they receive a car seat and stroller set.

And each month, parents are invited to lunch-and-learn sessions, available in English and Spanish, to build skills in parenting, relationships, and family health.

The clinic hopes its outreach will strengthen community connections and ensure more families get the support they need. In Quincy, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

