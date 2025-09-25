Gadsden County seniors turn to clinics for vaccine guidance

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Seniors in Gadsden County are prioritizing their health by turning to clinics that offer vaccines, information and trusted guidance.



Local clinics are helping seniors get flu, pneumonia and other recommended shots.

Elderly Affairs officials say education and timing remain top challenges for older adults.

Watch the video to see how one clinic is supporting seniors in making informed health choices

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gadsden County seniors are choosing to stay protected. I'm Tatyana Purifoy, your Quincy neighborhood reporter, and I'll show you how one clinic is helping older adults make informed decisions about their health.

In Gadsden County, seniors are making their health a priority. Many are stepping up to get flu shots, pneumonia vaccines, and other recommended immunizations — all with the goal of staying safe and protected.

For older adults, it's about more than just a quick shot. Local clinics give them the chance to talk with nurses, ask questions, and leave with information they can trust. That reassurance helps many feel more confident about the choices they're making for their health.

LaToya Fryson, Gadsden County Elderly Affairs Director said, "We have different speakers, um, um, community resources that come in and provide information to our seniors to let them know the importance of things, heart disease, um, dementia, um, common colds and things like that. And so we are always preparing them, um, before we just set up an immunization clinic, um, and letting them know that hey, we'll, we'll give you the information, we'll let you make your own decision, we're going to educate you, and then we're gonna provide you the resources for it."

The Office of Elderly Affairs says one of the biggest challenges is confusion about timing. Seniors often wonder which vaccines they need and when to schedule them. To help, the county invites medical experts and guest speakers to explain the importance of each vaccine and answer questions directly.

EvelynAlexis, a Gadsden County Senior senior said,

"What I'm taking this morning, it is very safe because I checked with my uh with the drugstore to find out whether what I needed and what I didn't need. They ask questions. They asked us what we wanted and what we needed and they explained it and even in the office there they kind of explained some things to us today."

Leaders emphasize the focus isn't on forcing decisions — it's about giving older residents the knowledge and access to make informed choices about their health.

Clinics like this remain a resource for seniors in Gadsden County — offering education, reassurance, and peace of mind to those who want to stay safe on their own terms.

Seniors here say clinics like this give them the confidence and access they need to keep making their health a priority. In Quincy, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

