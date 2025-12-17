Residents press priorities at Gadsden County legislative delegation meeting

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Residents filled Gadsden County’s legislative delegation meeting to speak directly with state lawmakers, sharing concerns they hope will shape priorities when the next legislative session begins.



County officials asked the state to fund key needs, including street lighting, water infrastructure projects, and support for community fire departments and fire trucks.

Community members also raised concerns about redistricting, saying changes to district lines could weaken local representation and community voices.

Residents drove the conversation at Gadsden County’s legislative delegation meeting, using the opportunity to tell state lawmakers what matters most to them ahead of the next legislative session. From packed seats to passionate comments, neighbors made it clear they want their priorities heard before policies are set in Tallahassee.

County officials reinforced those concerns by asking the state to invest in key needs across Gadsden County, including improved street lighting for safer roads and neighborhoods, funding for water infrastructure projects, and additional support for community fire departments and fire trucks.

County officials stressed that it was especially important for state lawmakers to hear directly from community members not just county leadership.

County Commissioner Alonzetta Simpkins said, “For them to be able to hear from the constituents, from the citizens, for them to say, ‘Hey, this is what we need as individuals. This is what we see outside of what the commissioners are saying,’ having that input then also allows us as commissioners to see what our priorities need to be for the citizens here in Gadsden County.”

Another major topic raised came directly from a community member concerned about redistricting. One resident urged state lawmakers not to redraw district lines, explaining that redistricting can change how neighborhoods are grouped and who represents them, sometimes weakening a community’s voice in the process.

The resident told lawmakers that keeping current boundaries helps preserve shared interests and ensures residents continue to be represented by officials who understand their needs.

Jacquelyn Steele, the North Florida field manager for Equal Ground, said, “Gadsden County went from being able to elect a representative that looked like them to being grouped in with counties that may or may not have the same racial makeup or minority representation. So we went from being a part of Congressional District 5 to Congressional District 2, which is quite vast.”

By the end of the meeting, many residents had shared their concerns and priorities, from funding requests to fair representation. State Senator Corey Simon stressed that without continued effort, the county could be left behind.

Simon said, “That continued work must take place. Without it, this county will be left behind, and that is not something that I want for the citizens that live here.”

Many expressed gratitude for the chance to speak directly to state officials, emphasizing that having their voices included in the discussion was just as important as the funding and policy requests themselves. Residents said they felt encouraged that lawmakers heard them and hopeful those conversations will shape priorities when the legislative session begins.

