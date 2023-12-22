1
WTXL
Downtown Tallahassee
GET INVOLVED: City calls for participants in Tallahassee MLK Day Parade
Channing Frampton
4:59 PM, Dec 22, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Tallahassee's homicide total for 2023 surpasses 2022
Channing Frampton
3:56 PM, Dec 19, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Tallahassee man found guilty of murdering gay rights activist
Channing Frampton
6:29 PM, Dec 15, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
VIDEO: Plaintiffs take state court battle over maps to Florida Supreme Court
Forrest Saunders
3:51 PM, Dec 14, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
NEW VIDEO: Malik Ready reappointed to Tallahassee Citizens Police Review Board
Channing Frampton
7:38 PM, Dec 13, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Charlie Adelson sentenced to life in prison for 2014 murder of Dan Markel
Channing Frampton
10:53 AM, Dec 12, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
VIDEO: Dan Markel's ex-mother-in law, Donna Adelson, pleads not guilty of murder
Kendall Brandt
4:11 PM, Dec 11, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Annual Menorah Parade through Tallahassee planned for Monday evening
WTXL Digital Staff
12:15 PM, Dec 11, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Investigators seek victims of Tallahassee man
Channing Frampton
6:42 PM, Dec 08, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Hayward House opens doors in former Andrew's Downtown location
WTXL Digital Staff
11:01 AM, Dec 07, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Florida official's body went undiscovered for 24 minutes outside Capitol meeting room last year
1:53 PM, Nov 28, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Melissa Etheridge, The Revivalists, and others set to play Tallahassee
Channing Frampton
3:40 PM, Nov 27, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Holiday traditions return to Tallahassee; see what's planned this December
Channing Frampton
11:44 AM, Nov 27, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
VIDEO: Dan Markel's ex mother-in-law held without bond on murder charges
Channing Frampton
10:35 AM, Nov 21, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Feeding families during the holidays and beyond
Terry Gilliam Jr.
11:08 PM, Nov 19, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
VIDEO: Tallahassee firefighters march for better pay
Kendall Brandt
6:25 PM, Nov 15, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Grand jury indicts Donna Adelson for Dan Markel's murder
Channing Frampton
4:51 PM, Nov 15, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
DeSantis signs special session bills, including Iran sanctions
Forrest Saunders
6:38 PM, Nov 13, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
VIDEO: T-Pain cancels Tallahassee concert appearance, show will still go on
Channing Frampton
2:09 PM, Nov 10, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
ABC News interviews Dan Markel's family following Adelson's guilty verdict
ABC News
11:22 AM, Nov 10, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
TRAFFIC ALERT: Detours planned around Veterans Day events
Channing Frampton
1:33 PM, Nov 09, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Tallahassee City Attorney steps down, leaders begin search for replacement
Kendall Brandt
9:35 AM, Nov 09, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Marsy's Law commemoration installed at Florida Capitol
Kendall Brandt
5:36 PM, Nov 07, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
UPDATE: Motion to interview jurors from Charlie Adelson's trial denied
Channing Frampton
4:01 PM, Nov 07, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
City of Tallahassee Attorney intends to resign
Channing Frampton
5:35 PM, Nov 02, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Florida appellate court mulls effort to redraw state's congressional districts
Forrest Saunders
6:20 PM, Oct 31, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Florida Space Exploration Monument planned for Tallahassee
WTXL Digital Staff
2:04 PM, Oct 27, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Florida congressional delegation split on new House speaker Mike Johnson
Forrest Saunders
5:44 PM, Oct 25, 2023
Politics
State Rep. Fine withdraws presidential support for DeSantis, backs Trump
Forrest Saunders
5:51 PM, Oct 24, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
PHOTOS: TMH shares NICU baby Halloween costumes
Channing Frampton
11:14 AM, Oct 24, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
NEW: Jury seated for trial of Charlie Adelson
Kendall Brandt
11:20 AM, Oct 23, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Governor DeSantis' office working on a legislative special session on Israel
Forrest Saunders
11:48 AM, Oct 20, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
VIDEO: Charlie Adelson's murder trial set to begin Monday; what to expect
Kendall Brandt
11:14 AM, Oct 20, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
NAACP reacts to the dismissal of charges against Tallahassee woman
WTXL Digital Staff
3:31 PM, Oct 17, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Tallahassee leaders update community on gun violence and strategies to stop it
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:33 PM, Oct 13, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Area law enforcement stepping up patrols as Israel-Hamas War rages on
Channing Frampton
1:54 PM, Oct 13, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Tallahassee women transforming city landmarks; ready to open for business soon
6:05 PM, Oct 12, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Charlie Adelson's parents must answer questions before their son's murder trial
Kendall Brandt
4:01 PM, Oct 12, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
FIRST LOOK: 'Hayward House' to replace Andrew's Downtown in Tallahassee
Channing Frampton
10:28 AM, Oct 12, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Leon County leaders seeking conversation with City to review Blueprint
Maya Sargent
6:58 AM, Oct 11, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
IT'S OFFICIAL: Leon County leaders vote to host FHSAA Football Championship
Maya Sargent
6:05 PM, Oct 10, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
NAACP calls for clarity in voter laws following Tallahassee woman’s arrest
WTXL Digital Staff
3:37 PM, Oct 10, 2023
