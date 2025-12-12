Gadsden County reinstates LaToya Fryson after Elderly Affairs investigation

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County officials have reinstated former Elderly Affairs director LaToya Fryson, even after an investigation found missing rental revenue, unapproved facility use, and a conflict of interest tied to the county’s senior center prior operations.



Investigators found rental fees from the senior center were not deposited into county accounts, and discounts were given without board approval.

The county attorney reported a conflict of interest because LaToya Fryson volunteered with the Gadsden County Senior Foundation, which had no agreement to rent the facility.

County officials say there were major lapses in how the senior center was being run.

The county attorney found rental fees from the facility weren’t going into county accounts, some groups were given discounts without approval, and sales taxes weren’t being charged.

But the main issue was that the senior foundation did not have an agreement with the Board of Commissioners to rent the facility.

Louis Baptiste, the county attorney, said, “At no point did the county have a lease agreement with the senior foundation. Had the county had a lease agreement with the senior foundation, that lease agreement might have allowed the senior foundation to use that facility for third parties.”

The county attorney also found a conflict of interest, claiming Elderly Affairs Director Latoya Fryson was also volunteering with the Gadsden County Senior Foundation.

Fryson, who led the department for nearly two years, was in attendance as the findings were read—the first time many of these details were shared publicly.

The county administrator reinstated Fryson, saying there were no procedures in place before she took the role to prevent this situation.

Timothy Mosley, a Gadsden County resident, said, “I think the county administrator did what he had to do, which is the right thing: reinstate her back on the job and give her what she had beforehand.”

Commissioners say they’ll now review potential corrective actions and policy changes, including stricter financial oversight and clearer rental procedures.

