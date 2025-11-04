Beloved grandmother dies in tragic house fire in Quincy

A deadly fire in Quincy claimed the life of a 91-year-old woman on Monday night.



The victim has been identified as Serina Lofton.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is now leading the investigation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Investigators are searching for answers after a deadly house fire claimed the life of a 91-year-old woman in Quincy. The fire broke out Monday night at 209 West Clark Street. The Quincy Fire Department was dispatched at 9:11 p.m. and arrived on scene at 9:18 p.m. Crews spent more than five hours putting out the flames.

The victim has been identified as Serina Lofton, a longtime Quincy resident who moved to the area back in 1970.

Her son told ABC 27, dozens of family members — including more than 40 grandchildren— gathered outside the home as fire crews worked through the night.

“She lived to get 91 years old, she had a birthday coming up in January where she would be 92, and we're gonna miss her, we're gonna miss her,” says Victor Clark, son of Serina Lofton.

Quincy Police Chief Carlos Hill said the state fire marshal’s office is now leading the investigation, working closely with Quincy police. He says they were called as soon as a body was found inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Chief Hill says if foul play is discovered, Quincy Police will take over the case.

